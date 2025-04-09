Mario Kart World better have worthy locations as to me trailers weren't the case for Splatoon 3 I thought and open world even though it was similar to the other games and just cosmetics they were showing off.

An open world MK game needs enough to it or else who cares. If just highways then sure.... But hardly that exciting you can get that anywhere regardless of Mario characters in it as an appeal. Or larger tracks or whatever they offer them for personality.

DK I tihnk it's fair offering a platformer with de4struction like this, most Indie paltformers design are boring, DK at least always had enough personality of mechanic ideas to be fair. This one seems to be pushing a few more interesting ideas others should take note on. Or else I'll keep buying/emulating 5th/6th gen games modern platforms or original platforms till Indies get their act together to put some spin on something with their skillsets not cute characters and bland movesets/level design and tasks so generic I'm surprised they even bother copying popular platformers or making mini open world games/sandbox games so boring.

Drag n Drive is ok to demo the mouse pointer but eh, it will be like Arms not supported enough. Making it robot wheelchair baskbetball is cool and it's nice to see an arcadey sports game but it seems a bit too safe looking to me to care about it and the mouse pointer stuff I can tell will be pretty eh used in it compared to a party game like the Wii Party ghost minigame in a 3D space to point around or other use cases they need to impress me on for other genres, IR was badly used on Switch 1 as it is compared to the Wii.

Kirby Airriders as a sequel/successor to Airride is cool.