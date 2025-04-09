Mario Kart World
Image: Nintendo

The next Nintendo generation is upon us and if you're not already on the Switch 2 bandwagon, it's apparently something you "really can't miss" according to Nintendo's Bill Trinen.

Speaking to GameSpot, Trinen mentioned how he hopes the fanbase can see how Nintendo Switch 2 launch window titles Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza are "sort of" genre-defining and franchise-defining moments as well as "must-play" experiences:

Bill Trinen: "Hopefully people are also seeing that with games like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bonanza, these are sort of genre-defining or franchise-defining moments for each of these games that really take advantage of the uniqueness of the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware...Each of those games to me feels like something that you really can't miss. These are must-play games for you to experience what Nintendo is doing next."

Mario Kart World in Bill's words represents a "philosophical" change to the formula as the courses are now interconnected. As for Donkey Kong Bananza, well - it's got destructible environments (allowing you to smash everything in sight) and DK has "a new friend" to tag along with him.

Mario Kart World will launch alongside the Switch 2 on 5th June and Donkey Kong Bananza will launch a month later in July.

Donkey Kong
Image: Nintendo

Do you think these next-generation entries are going to be "must-play" games based on what you've seen so far? Do you think they could be as impactful as something like Breath of the Wild was to the Zelda series? Let us know your thoughts.

[source gamespot.com]