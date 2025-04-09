The next Nintendo generation is upon us and if you're not already on the Switch 2 bandwagon, it's apparently something you "really can't miss" according to Nintendo's Bill Trinen.
Speaking to GameSpot, Trinen mentioned how he hopes the fanbase can see how Nintendo Switch 2 launch window titles Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza are "sort of" genre-defining and franchise-defining moments as well as "must-play" experiences:
Bill Trinen: "Hopefully people are also seeing that with games like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bonanza, these are sort of genre-defining or franchise-defining moments for each of these games that really take advantage of the uniqueness of the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware...Each of those games to me feels like something that you really can't miss. These are must-play games for you to experience what Nintendo is doing next."
Mario Kart World in Bill's words represents a "philosophical" change to the formula as the courses are now interconnected. As for Donkey Kong Bananza, well - it's got destructible environments (allowing you to smash everything in sight) and DK has "a new friend" to tag along with him.
Mario Kart World will launch alongside the Switch 2 on 5th June and Donkey Kong Bananza will launch a month later in July.