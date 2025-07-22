Pokémon Presents July 2025
And just like a Quick Attack, the second Pokémon Presents is all over and done with. It was a pretty packed one this time around, but there weren't any real surprises, with the usual glut of mobile updates accompanying some delightful-looking shows and another look at the big-ticket item of the year.

Below, we've got a rundown of every single announcement from the showcase alongside any trailers or coverage. And don't worry, we haven't forgotten about DJ Pikachu, either.

Let's get out of those Poké Balls and see what's to come:

Pokémon Presents July 2025 - The Full Presentation

Look, we get it — today's presentation may have slipped your mind. Or you may have loved it so much you want to watch it again. Either way, here's the full July 2025 Pokémon Presents showcase for your eyes:

If you want to see DJ Pikachu in action, then head to the Pokémon Asia ENG channel.

Pokémon Presents July 2025 - Every Announcement and Update

And here's the breakdown of every announcement in the order they arrived.

Pokémon World Championships 2025

The Pokémon World Championships 2025 are coming to Anaheim, California in just a few weeks time, and participants in the many competitions will receive an exclusive promo card.

For those attending, the Championships will feature exclusive merch and tons of battles in games across Unite, Scarlet & Violet, GO, and more. Plus, the big final will be taking place in an arena for the very first time.

Pokémon Concierge

The delightful Pokémon Concierge is returning to Netflix on 4th September 2025 with some brand new episodes, and it looks like there's a bit of drama coming into Haru's life.

The Pokémon continue to cause mischief, while Haru re-encounters someone who seems to be her Ex. There also looks like a heartwarming story about Dan, an older man, and his Sealeo.

Looks like the perfect show for the fall.

The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd and Pichu

After being teased late last year, British stop-motion studio Aardman Animations has shown off a brief teaser for its collaboration with The Pokémon Company — Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu.

Coming out in 2027, the show looks utterly hilarious, and there's already a touch of British humour to the short.

PokéPark Kanto

Yomiuriland amusement park will be welcoming PokéPark Kanto, the first ever permanent Pokémon attraction, in 2026. We got a sneak peak of it during today's Presents showcase, with a map, some statues, and a general layout.

Tickets will be going on sale later this year.

Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale lands on August 23rd to 24th in the hugely popular mobile AR game, featuring multiple Max Pokémon and the first ever global appearance of Eternatus.

There's also a brand new promo code — GOFESTMAX — that you can pop into the web store which will give you a chance to catch a Gigantamax friend ahead of the event.

Pokémon Masters EX

Carmine and her trusty Sinistcha are coming to Pokémon Masters EX. From 28th July to 5th September, you'll be able to team up with the Blueberry Academy student and encounter the Terastal phenomenon.

If you log in today, trainers, you'll also get 3,000 gems just like that.

Pokémon Café ReMix

Okay, even if you don't love Café ReMix, this one is pretty adorable — look at Lapras!!

Lapras is getting a five-star captain outfit, available from 23rd July 2025. Alolan Meowth, Totodile, and Mincinno are also part of the crew with some lovely new duds. Log in today and you'll be able to recruit a summertime Jigglypuff, too.

Pokémon Sleep

Currently celebrating its second birthday, Pokémon Sleep is introducing the Legendary Dog trio of Entei, Raikou, and Suicune to the game this September.

Following that, a brand new area is available for you to take some sun-baked naps in and catch 'em all — Amber Canyon is coming to Sleep in November 2025.

Pokémon Unite

Following on from Latios' debut, Latias will be arriving in Pokémon Unite on 8th August 2025, and it has some interesting skills that pair up nicely with its companion 'mon. A new battle type called Electrode Volleyball is also being introduced today.

The game is currently celebrating its 4th anniversary, and we think this pair from Ruby & Sapphire make a nice little treat.

Pokémon Trading Card Game

Pokémon TCG continues stronger than ever before, and we've got a brand new expansion which features the return of Mega Evolutions. Some of the art looks absolutely gorgeous here. The new expansion launches on 26th September 2025.

Surprisingly, there were no new announcements for Pokémon TCG Pocket. Oh well!

Pokémon Friends

Maybe the biggest surprise of the show — which actually appeared on storefronts just before the showcase — was Pokémon Friends, a brand new free-to-play puzzler for Switch and mobile. And it's out now.

The whole idea here is to connect things and make paths in order to gather yarn and knit Pokémon dolls. We've got more details below, but we can say right now that it's pretty adorable.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is enjoying a new leash of life thanks to that free Nintendo Switch 2 update, and the game isn't ready to slow down anytime soon.

A bunch of new events are coming to the game, with the biggest being a brand new Tera Raid event focusing on the Four Treasures. These legendary Pokémon — Wo-Chien, Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, and Chi-Yu — will feature in their shiny variants. But you won't be able to catch them until the 'mons have been beaten 1 million times. Collectively — don't worry, no need to grind away on these 'mons on your own!

Alongside this, Mass Outbreaks will be appearing all across Paldea, each week focusing on a different corresponding type to that particular week's legendary. And a new outfit is available to download in game with a code!

Pokémon Champions

After being revealed during the February 2025 Presents, we finally got a look at the upcoming Switch and mobile battler, which is coming out sometime in 2026.

Taking a leaf out of Pokémon Stadium's book, this is a battle-focused game. You can link up with Pokémon HOME or recruit a team of Pokémon with Victory Points to build the ultimate team. There are also easier ways to train 'mons stats and utilise their strengths and weaknesses much more efficiently.

For more info, have a look at our story below:

Pokémon Legends: Z-A


Closing out the show, we of course have the big one — Pokémon Legends: Z-A, which comes to Switch and Switch 2 on 16th October 2025.

There's a lot to cover in this footage, including customisation options, new villains, allies, a story overview, and — most importantly — our first look at a brand new Mega Evolution; Mega Dragonite. At last!

Pre-order bonuses and a Switch 2 bundle have also been revealed, and we're really excited to see what Lumiose has in store for us later this year. The Switch 2 version is looking smooooooth.

Aaaand that's a wrap! Let us know which announcements you're most looking forward to in poll below and then take to the comments to share your thoughts on the showcase.

