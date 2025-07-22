And just like a Quick Attack, the second Pokémon Presents is all over and done with. It was a pretty packed one this time around, but there weren't any real surprises, with the usual glut of mobile updates accompanying some delightful-looking shows and another look at the big-ticket item of the year.

Below, we've got a rundown of every single announcement from the showcase alongside any trailers or coverage. And don't worry, we haven't forgotten about DJ Pikachu, either.

Let's get out of those Poké Balls and see what's to come:

Pokémon Presents July 2025 - The Full Presentation

Look, we get it — today's presentation may have slipped your mind. Or you may have loved it so much you want to watch it again. Either way, here's the full July 2025 Pokémon Presents showcase for your eyes:

If you want to see DJ Pikachu in action, then head to the Pokémon Asia ENG channel.

And here's the breakdown of every announcement in the order they arrived.

Pokémon World Championships 2025

The Pokémon World Championships 2025 are coming to Anaheim, California in just a few weeks time, and participants in the many competitions will receive an exclusive promo card.

For those attending, the Championships will feature exclusive merch and tons of battles in games across Unite, Scarlet & Violet, GO, and more. Plus, the big final will be taking place in an arena for the very first time.

Pokémon Concierge

The delightful Pokémon Concierge is returning to Netflix on 4th September 2025 with some brand new episodes, and it looks like there's a bit of drama coming into Haru's life.

The Pokémon continue to cause mischief, while Haru re-encounters someone who seems to be her Ex. There also looks like a heartwarming story about Dan, an older man, and his Sealeo.

Looks like the perfect show for the fall.

The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd and Pichu

After being teased late last year, British stop-motion studio Aardman Animations has shown off a brief teaser for its collaboration with The Pokémon Company — Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu.

Coming out in 2027, the show looks utterly hilarious, and there's already a touch of British humour to the short.