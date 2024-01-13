We're now deep into January and if you're a Nintendo fan on the internet, you'll likely have seen dozens of rumours regarding the next Nintendo Direct. Scrolling through your preferred gaming feed, you'll find 'insiders' — some legit, most not-a-bit — leaking hot info from 'sources' — some real, most imagined — concerning when Nintendo is planning on serving up its customary platter of upcoming treats. De-lish!
With all the Switch 2 rumours swilling around at the moment, too, seeing vague Direct schedule guesses that anyone with an ounce of common sense could produce gets tiresome. What's that? INSIDER CLAIMS NINTENDO DIRECT IS JUST WEEKS AWAY, you say? No s***, Shulk!
How do they do it, these mystic prognosticators? It's not like they have over a decade's worth of data to look back on showing which month Nintendo put out the first full-fat Direct presentation of the yea—hang on. No, they do.
Let's look at the dates of the first proper Nintendo Direct every year since they started in 2011, shall we?...
First Dates - The First Nintendo Direct From Every Year So Far
We've included the duration of the broadcasts below and, in certain cases, we've noted when they were preceded or followed quickly by smaller Directs or other multi-game Nintendo presentations.
Click on the links if you want to see a round-up of the Direct or the presentation itself.
|Year
|First Nintendo Direct Date
|Approximate length
|Notes
|2023
|8th February
|44 mins
|2022
|9th February
|40 mins
|2021
|17th February
|54 mins
|2020
|20th February (Animal Crossing only)
|27 mins
|Followed by an Indie World on 17th March, and a Nintendo Direct Mini on 26th March
|2019
|13th February
|36 mins
|Preceded by an Indie Highlights on 23rd January
|2018
|8th March
|34 mins
|Preceded by a Nintendo Direct Mini on 11th January
|2017
|12th April
|35 mins
|Preceded by a Fire Emblem Direct on 18th January, and a Nindies Showcase on 28th February
|2016
|3rd March
|41 mins
|2015
|14th January
|46 mins
|2014
|13th February
|41 mins
|2013
|23rd January (Wii U only)
|35 mins
|Followed by a Nintendo 3DS Direct on 14th February
|2012
|22nd February
|48 mins
|2011
|N/A - The first ever Nintendo Direct was broadcast on 21st October 2011
|7 mins
Discounting the first year of the series (which debuted in October), you can see that, of the 12 Nintendo Directs listed...
- seven (58.33%) were broadcast in February
- two (16.66%) were broadcast in January
- two (16.66%) were broadcast in March
- and one (8.33%) was broadcast in April
For the last five years, the first major Nintendo Direct of the year was broadcast in February. Now, that Animal Crossing-focused one from 2020 muddies the data set a little, but that was a strange year for various reasons.
Regardless, you can see from the table above that, if you were a gambling gamer, the smart money would be on a February 2024 Nintendo Direct. Science!
Will the Nintendo Direct pattern hold true for 2024?
Rumours of a new Nintendo hardware announcement coming sometime this year mean that it's entirely possible the tea table will be upended and Nintendo will take a less conventional approach to its Direct scheduling this year.
However, it's a big company that's inextricably tied to not only the calendar but also manufacturing, publishing, advertising, and retail partners, not to mention dates dictated by the financial calendar, with shareholders who want to be fiscally dazzled with news of its upcoming products.
We're sure Nintendo would love to shake up the Direct formula and introduce some surprise and delight to its timetable, but the pattern has held true for the last five years for a reason — it works.
SO, when is the first Nintendo Direct of this year, then?
Hmm, fine. For those of you who skipped to the end through all those pesky words, let's summarise. Using only our divine talents as Nintendo insiders — an ancient art known to Kyoto natives as wii'key-pehdya — we're confident that the first full Nintendo Direct of 2024 will come in *drum roll*...
- Probably February, guv'
- although possibly in late January or early March
Mark our words! Now, where do we collect our clout?
Think we're way off the mark? Impossible! Were we not vague enough to be right, whatever happens!? Vote in the poll below and let us know what you think, you beautiful insiders, you.
Comments 6
It will be on March, just before the end of the financial year, to boost the stocks. And it will include a glimpse of the Switch successor!
Yeah, yeah, yeah. Release Twilight Princess HD and Wind Waker for Switch already, Nintendo... Throw in Metroid Prima Echoes HD as a bonus and I am happy for the rest of the year. The Switch's Successor can wait.
Hmm, this year if I had to guess.
Surely has to be February to keep the run going. By now we've all gotten used to having the direct to look forward to in February so I'd be disappointed if there wasn't one.
Just interested in the standalone trailers. The voiceover and little music que that’s identical for what feels like every game in every direct has given me mental burn-in. I don’t ever want to hear them again
February 21st. Complete guess but would be spooky if I’m right
