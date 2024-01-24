Well only moments away. The IPs/licenses to deal with between companies are less a problem for Nintendo after the eshop goes down (main reason because many customers seem to forget licenses are important, they are why we can't have nice amounts of titles available for backwards compatibility is licenses that are agreed to/available even then dead and no one wants to revive company to companies that do).

Less servers to deal with for these eshops/reuse for something else. The security angle of they aren't using up to date security solutions which is a risk for a company. Sony made it clear, Nintendo it'd likely be the same. Hence changes to account systems, and backends/frontends and other aspects.

For customers it sucks. But at the same time that's the issue with digital, virtual console, online multiplayer (I know will be done later but then again private servers will step in and many have) and more. At least they offered a physical to digital save file utility tool on 3DS that's cool.

Companies have other services they want to deal with, they have license agreements to meet, they have security outdated servers to abandon and change/scrap/whatever the case. It is what it is.

While we want things to be around it's digital, emulation or whatever remaining physical copies of anything old left around and whatever was digital only is just that archived by fans, taken off at awkward times which is really annoying or removed forever.

Companies have to do what they can them giving us 10 years is better than Stadia for 3 then refunds, aka just a bit longer than the Dreamcast did on the market (even if game releases kept going to 2007).

Physical for sure but while digital has a place not everything old can be around forever unless solutions to work around it are in place. That and well for companies why bother supporting something people don't use or licenses/parts/disk production and more besides laws and console life spans can only last so long.