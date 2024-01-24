WHY is this happening?
Here's Nintendo's statement on the subject of the eShop shutdown:
"This is part of the natural lifecycle for any product line as it becomes less used by consumers over time. We are providing this notice more than a year in advance of the end of purchases so users will have plenty of time to prepare."
Does this affect the Nintendo Switch eShop?
No, the Nintendo Switch eShop will still work just fine. Who knows, it might run even better now that Nintendo has more free servers, but let's not count our eShop chickens before they've hatched.
But no. Realistically, no effect whatsoever on the Switch eShop.
What about the Virtual Console?
Sadly, the Virtual Consoles — which housed more than 530 classic games, available to purchase and download — are no more since March 2023.
Nintendo's FAQ on the subject of the eShop closures initially addressed this, but the details were soon removed from the page. Here's what they originally said (you can also click here to access the archived page yourself):
Once it is no longer possible to purchase software in Nintendo eShop on Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, many classic games for past platforms will cease to be available for purchase anywhere. Will you make classic games available to own some other way? If not, then why? Doesn’t Nintendo have an obligation to preserve its classic games by continually making them available for purchase?
Across our Nintendo Switch Online membership plans, over 130 classic games are currently available in growing libraries for various legacy systems. The games are often enhanced with new features such as online play.
We think this is an effective way to make classic content easily available to a broad range of players. Within these libraries, new and longtime players can not only find games they remember or have heard about, but other fun games they might not have thought to seek out otherwise.
We currently have no plans to offer classic content in other ways.
What does it mean that they removed this section from the FAQ? We can't say. We can hope that the Virtual Console will return someday, but for now, it's just a hope.
Nintendo's stance is that the Nintendo Switch Online service will replace the Virtual Console, and with the addition of Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, and Nintendo 64 games, the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service has grown since launch.