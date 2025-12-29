The last full week of 2025 UK charts data is in, and for the most part, it's a minor reshuffle of the usual suspects, with EA SPORTS FC 26 sitting pretty at #1 and Mario Kart cleaning up twice over and first-party Nintendo (published) games taking up more than a quarter of entries in the all-formats chart.

Ghost of Yotei and Just Dance 2026 slipped out of the top 10 (the latter out of the top 40 completely) to make room for Nintendo Switch Sports and GTA5, both of which were hovering just outside last week.

Elsewhere, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond moves down from #17 to #32, with over three-quarters of sales being for the Switch 2 Edition. And the Zeldas TOTK and BOTW are hanging in there at #37 and #40, respectively.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

[Compiled by GfK]

