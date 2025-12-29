The last full week of 2025 UK charts data is in, and for the most part, it's a minor reshuffle of the usual suspects, with EA SPORTS FC 26 sitting pretty at #1 and Mario Kart cleaning up twice over and first-party Nintendo (published) games taking up more than a quarter of entries in the all-formats chart.
Ghost of Yotei and Just Dance 2026 slipped out of the top 10 (the latter out of the top 40 completely) to make room for Nintendo Switch Sports and GTA5, both of which were hovering just outside last week.
Elsewhere, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond moves down from #17 to #32, with over three-quarters of sales being for the Switch 2 Edition. And the Zeldas TOTK and BOTW are hanging in there at #37 and #40, respectively.
Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|1
|1
|EA Sports FC 26
|PS5 47%, Switch 21%, PS4 13%, Xbox 9%, Switch 2 9%
|2
|2
|Mario Kart World
|3
|3
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|4
|4
|Switch 62%, Switch 2 38%
|6
|5
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|5
|6
|9
|7
|Battlefield 6
|7
|8
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|11
|9
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|15
|10
|Grand Theft Auto V
|12
|11
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 67%, Switch 2 33%
|8
|12
|Ghost of Yotei
|14
|13
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|13
|14
|16
|15
|Astro Bot
|25
|16
|
F1 25
|17
|
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|28
|18
|PS5 59%, PS4 40%, Switch & Xbox 1%
|28
|19
|Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
|PC 55%, PS5 22%, Switch 2 18%, Xbox 5%
|20
|Elden Ring
|19
|21
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|22
|Split Fiction
|PS5 69%, Switch 2 26%, Xbox 5%
|24
|23
|PS5 61%, Switch 36%, PS4 2%
|31
|24
|Gran Turismo 7
|18
|25
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|26
|
Gears of War: Reloaded
|23
|27
|Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
|PS5 46%, Switch 41%, Xbox 7%, PS4 6%
|35
|28
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|*No Switch data listed
|38
|29
|Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes Edition
|33
|30
|
Mafia: The Old Country
|31
|Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 96%, Xbox 2%, Switch 2%
|17
|32
|Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
|Switch 2 76%, Switch 24%
|26
|33
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|PS5 57%, Xbox 24%, Switch 2 18%
|34
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|*No Switch data listed
|20
|35
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 38%, PS5 21%, Switch 2 21%, PS4 15%, Xbox 3%
|21
|36
|
Jurassic World: Evolution 3
|27
|37
|Switch 52%, Switch 2 48%
|38
|Switch 48%, PS5 34%, Switch 2 9%, PS4 6%, Xbox 2%
|22
|39
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 43%, PS4 25%, Xbox 19%, Switch 14%
|29
|40
|Switch 61%, Switch 2 39%
[Compiled by GfK]