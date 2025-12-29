Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Image: Nintendo

The last full week of 2025 UK charts data is in, and for the most part, it's a minor reshuffle of the usual suspects, with EA SPORTS FC 26 sitting pretty at #1 and Mario Kart cleaning up twice over and first-party Nintendo (published) games taking up more than a quarter of entries in the all-formats chart.

Ghost of Yotei and Just Dance 2026 slipped out of the top 10 (the latter out of the top 40 completely) to make room for Nintendo Switch Sports and GTA5, both of which were hovering just outside last week.

Elsewhere, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond moves down from #17 to #32, with over three-quarters of sales being for the Switch 2 Edition. And the Zeldas TOTK and BOTW are hanging in there at #37 and #40, respectively.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split
1 1 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 47%, Switch 21%, PS4 13%, Xbox 9%, Switch 2 9%
2 2 Mario Kart World
3 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
4 4

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

 Switch 62%, Switch 2 38%
6 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5 6

Minecraft
9 7 Battlefield 6
7 8 Donkey Kong Bananza
11 9 Nintendo Switch Sports
15 10 Grand Theft Auto V
12 11 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 67%, Switch 2 33%
8 12 Ghost of Yotei
14 13 Animal Crossing: New Horizons
13 14

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
16 15 Astro Bot
25 16

F1 25
17

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
28 18

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

 PS5 59%, PS4 40%, Switch & Xbox 1%
28 19 Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition PC 55%, PS5 22%, Switch 2 18%, Xbox 5%
20 Elden Ring
19 21 Super Mario Bros. Wonder
22 Split Fiction PS5 69%, Switch 2 26%, Xbox 5%
24 23

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

 PS5 61%, Switch 36%, PS4 2%
31 24 Gran Turismo 7
18 25 Marvel's Spider-Man 2
26

Gears of War: Reloaded
23 27 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds PS5 46%, Switch 41%, Xbox 7%, PS4 6%
35 28

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

 *No Switch data listed
38 29 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes Edition
33 30

Mafia: The Old Country
31 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 96%, Xbox 2%, Switch 2%
17 32 Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
 Switch 2 76%, Switch 24%
26 33 Assassin's Creed Shadows PS5 57%, Xbox 24%, Switch 2 18%
34

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

 *No Switch data listed
20 35 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 38%, PS5 21%, Switch 2 21%, PS4 15%, Xbox 3%
21 36

Jurassic World: Evolution 3
27 37

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

 Switch 52%, Switch 2 48%
38

Little Nightmares III

 Switch 48%, PS5 34%, Switch 2 9%, PS4 6%, Xbox 2%
22 39 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 43%, PS4 25%, Xbox 19%, Switch 14%
29 40

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

 Switch 61%, Switch 2 39%

[Compiled by GfK]

That's it for this week's physical UK charts! Any surprises? Did you pick any of these games up? Let us know in the comments.