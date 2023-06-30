Pikmin 4

The summer's usually a quieter time for new releases as we await the holiday season rush (Nintendo's October and November are already taken care of), but that means for now, we can really concentrate on quality over quantity.

We've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail in the coming weeks, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon. Pikmin 4's certainly the standout this month, but have a browse through and see if anything takes your fancy:

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Everybody 1-2-Switch! - 30th June

Ok, yes, technically this one isn't launching in July or August, but considering it only launched today we felt it still deserved to get a quick mention. Everybody 1-2-Switch! is the sequel to 1-2-Switch that we never would have expected, introducing a second helping of party madness to Nintendo's current system. The good news here is that for a first-party Nintendo release, it's pretty cheap! You can grab a copy below:

Everybody 1-2 Switch!
Everybody 1-2 Switch!

Pikmin 4 - 21st July

Nintendo's next major release is headed our way on 21st July – yes, Pikmin 4 is finally a real thing that is actually happening!

Fans of the series will know what to expect here – you'll be growing, plucking, throwing, and commanding your little Pikmin pals as you travel across a brand new world to solve puzzles and explore. This time, though, you're also joined by Oatchi the space dog who can smash obstacles, transport heavy objects and carry Pikmin on his back. Pikmin + cute doggo? Yes please.

More pre-order options are available here.

Pikmin 4
Pikmin 4
Pikmin 4 (Multi-Language) [Japanese Cover]
Pikmin 4 (Multi-Language) [Japanese Cover]
Pikmin 4
Pikmin 4

Disney Illusion Island - 28th July

Now here's an intriguing one – a brand new Mickey & Friends adventure coming exclusive to Nintendo Switch on 28th July.

Disney Illusion Island will have you playing as Mickey and friends as they set out on a quest to explore the mysterious island of Month and recover three mystical books to save the world from disaster. You'll be unlocking special abilities, solving puzzles, mastering platforming sections and taking on boss fights as you discover "rich biomes, intriguing characters, and hidden secrets". Oh, and you can play it solo or with friends in four-player co-op!

Disney Illusion Island
Disney Illusion Island

Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania - 11th August

Dead Cells is being treated to another physical release in August, all thanks to its Return to Castlevania expansion. This new physical edition includes the base game, the new Return to Castlevania DLC, as well as the four large DLC packages that preceded it: Rise of the Giant, The Bad Seed, Fatal Falls and The Queen and the Sea. And the good news? All of this is on the cartridge with no additional downloads.

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Edition
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Edition

More Upcoming Switch Games For July And August 2023

As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

Trouble Witches Final! Episode 01: Daughters of Amalgam
Trouble Witches Final! Episode 01: Daughters of Amalgam6th Jul 2023
Pretty Princess Magical Garden Island
Pretty Princess Magical Garden Island6th Jul 2023
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider7th Jul 2023
Starsand
Starsand7th Jul 2023
The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie - Deluxe Edition
The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie - Deluxe Edition7th Jul 2023
Demons of Asteborg
Demons of Asteborg7th Jul 2023
Metaverse Keeper
Metaverse Keeper7th Jul 2023
Goodbye World
Goodbye World7th Jul 2023
Button Button Up!
Button Button Up!7th Jul 2023
Five Night's at Freddy's: Security Breach - Collector's Edition
Five Night's at Freddy's: Security Breach - Collector's E...11th Jul 2023
Five Night's at Freddy's: Security Breach
Five Night's at Freddy's: Security Breach11th Jul 2023
Goonya Monster (Multi-Language)
Goonya Monster (Multi-Language)13th Jul 2023
Collar x Malice [Special Box] (Limited Edition)
Collar x Malice [Special Box] (Limited Edition)13th Jul 2023
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Chronicles
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Chronicles13th Jul 2023
Mail Mole
Mail Mole14th Jul 2023
Getsufumaden: Undying Moon
Getsufumaden: Undying Moon14th Jul 2023
No Place Like Home
No Place Like Home14th Jul 2023
GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon Deluxe Edition
GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon Deluxe Edition14th Jul 2023
EarthNight
EarthNight14th Jul 2023
Farm Together Deluxe Edition
Farm Together Deluxe Edition14th Jul 2023
Crime O'Clock
Crime O'Clock14th Jul 2023
Beholder 3
Beholder 314th Jul 2023
Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rebirth with Power-Up Kit
Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rebirth with Power-Up Kit20th Jul 2023
Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rebirth with Power-Up Kit [40th Anniversary Treasure Box] (Limited Edition)
Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rebirth with Power-Up Kit [40th An...20th Jul 2023
Wand of Fortune R2: Jikuu ni Shizumu Mokushiroku
Wand of Fortune R2: Jikuu ni Shizumu Mokushiroku20th Jul 2023
Shuttlecock-H
Shuttlecock-H21st Jul 2023
Mercenaries Rebirth: Call of the Wild Lynx
Mercenaries Rebirth: Call of the Wild Lynx21st Jul 2023
Cuphead Limited Edition
Cuphead Limited Edition25th Jul 2023
Return to Monkey Island
Return to Monkey Island25th Jul 2023
Radiant Tale
Radiant Tale27th Jul 2023
You Suck at Parking (Multi-Language)
You Suck at Parking (Multi-Language)27th Jul 2023
CRYMACHINA
CRYMACHINA27th Jul 2023
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons27th Jul 2023
Fight’N Rage
Fight’N Rage28th Jul 2023
Ghost Song
Ghost Song28th Jul 2023
Akai Katana Shin
Akai Katana Shin31st Jul 2023
Gimmick Special Edition
Gimmick Special Edition31st Jul 2023
AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed Director’s Cut Day 1 Edition
AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed Director’s Cut Day 1...1st Aug 2023
Spells and Secrets
Spells and Secrets1st Aug 2023
Alice in the Country of Spades: Wonderful Black World
Alice in the Country of Spades: Wonderful Black World3rd Aug 2023
Sword of the Vagrant
Sword of the Vagrant4th Aug 2023
Unsouled
Unsouled4th Aug 2023
Pups & Purrs Pet Shop
Pups & Purrs Pet Shop10th Aug 2023
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure Soaring! Puzzle Collection
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure Soaring! Puzzle Collection10th Aug 2023
Tunic
Tunic11th Aug 2023
Moving Out 2
Moving Out 215th Aug 2023
Die After Sunset (Code-in-box)
Die After Sunset (Code-in-box)17th Aug 2023
Human: Fall Flat - Dream Collection
Human: Fall Flat - Dream Collection18th Aug 2023
Norn9: Last Era
Norn9: Last Era24th Aug 2023
Spells and Secrets
Spells and Secrets25th Aug 2023
Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu's Wrath
Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu's Wrath25th Aug 2023
Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu's Wrath - Collector's Edition
Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu's Wrath - Collector's E...25th Aug 2023
Loop Hero: Deluxe Edition
Loop Hero: Deluxe Edition25th Aug 2023
Black Label #01: Victor Vran Overkill Edition
Black Label #01: Victor Vran Overkill Edition25th Aug 2023
House Flipper - Pets Edition
House Flipper - Pets Edition25th Aug 2023
Loop Hero
Loop Hero25th Aug 2023
The Rumble Fish 2: Collector's Edition
The Rumble Fish 2: Collector's Edition29th Aug 2023
NOOB: The Factionless
NOOB: The Factionless29th Aug 2023
Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles - Deluxe Edition
Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles - Deluxe Edition29th Aug 2023
Harvest Days
Harvest Days29th Aug 2023
Samba de Amigo - Party Central
Samba de Amigo - Party Central29th Aug 2023
Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot - The London Case
Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot - The London Case29th Aug 2023
Norn9: Last Era Limited Edition
Norn9: Last Era Limited Edition31st Aug 2023
Pocket Bravery
Pocket Bravery31st Aug 2023
TAITO MILESTONES 2
TAITO MILESTONES 231st Aug 2023
Smile For Me
Smile For Me31st Aug 2023

New Accessories For Your Switch

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

Remember you can also buy your Switch eShop credit and games from the Nintendo Life store. Purchases made on our store help to support the site, so thank you in advance!

Joy-Con Pastel Purple/Pastel Green (Nintendo Switch)
Joy-Con Pastel Purple/Pastel Green (Nintendo Switch)
Joy-Con Pastel Pink/Pastel Yellow (Nintendo Switch)
Joy-Con Pastel Pink/Pastel Yellow (Nintendo Switch)
Pyra & Mythra amiibo [Double Pack]
Pyra & Mythra amiibo [Double Pack]21st Jul 2023
Pokemon Go Plus +
Pokemon Go Plus +21st Jul 2023
Pikmin Type-B Hard Case for Nintendo Switch
Pikmin Type-B Hard Case for Nintendo Switch21st Jul 2023
Active Body Collection for Nintendo Switch (Pikmin)
Active Body Collection for Nintendo Switch (Pikmin)21st Jul 2023
Pikmin Type-A Hard Case for Nintendo Switch
Pikmin Type-A Hard Case for Nintendo Switch21st Jul 2023
Nintendo Switch Wireless HORIPAD (The Legend of Zelda Edition)
Nintendo Switch Wireless HORIPAD (The Legend of Zelda Edi...28th Jul 2023
PowerA Case for Nintendo Switch - Tears of the Kingdom Edition
PowerA Case for Nintendo Switch - Tears of the Kingdom Ed...6th Aug 2023
Nintendo Switch Adventure Pack (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition)
Nintendo Switch Adventure Pack (The Legend of Zelda: Tear...11th Aug 2023
Transformers Hard Shell Case for Nintendo Switch
Transformers Hard Shell Case for Nintendo Switch13th Aug 2023
Spongebob Squarepants Hard Shell Case for Nintendo Switch
Spongebob Squarepants Hard Shell Case for Nintendo Switch13th Aug 2023
HORI Premium Switch Case (Pikmin 4)
HORI Premium Switch Case (Pikmin 4)25th Aug 2023
HORI Split Pad Pro (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom)
HORI Split Pad Pro (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kin...31st Aug 2023
Nintendo eShop Card $20
Nintendo eShop Card $20
Nintendo eShop Card $50
Nintendo eShop Card $50
Nintendo eShop Card £50
Nintendo eShop Card £50

So that's it for July and August — did we miss anything? Let us know with a comment and tell us if you've pre-ordered any of these goodies!