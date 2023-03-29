With so many exciting releases taking place throughout early 2023, including the likes of Metroid Prime Remastered and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it's important to remember that Pikmin 4 is also just around the corner!
This long-awaited sequel to Pikmin 3 launches on Nintendo Switch on 21st July 2023 and pre-orders are now available. We're keeping track of the retailers stocking the game below, highlighting the best deals and cheapest prices available to save you the trouble (some UK retailers are already offering some very tempting prices)...
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Buy Pikmin 4 In The US
Here's where you can buy a copy in the US:
Buy Pikmin 4 In The UK
In the UK, several retailers are already offering a discount on the game's RRP:
Get 5% Off The Digital Version Of Pikmin 4
Use NLIFE5 when buying any of the following vouchers to get 5% off your eShop credit, which you can then use to buy Pikmin 4!
Does Pikmin 4 Have A Special/Limited Edition?
Nintendo hasn't yet announced any special or collector's edition releases for Pikmin 4. The game will be available in standard form both physically and digitally – you can find the best prices for both of these higher up the page.
Don't Forget Pikmin 3!
Of course, Pikmin 4 isn't the only game of the series playable on Switch. Pikmin 3 Deluxe brought the Wii U wonder to Nintendo's latest console just a few years ago – if you haven't already, make sure to pick up a copy for your collection:
Are you thinking of securing a pre-order for this one? Are you looking forward to it? Let us know in the comments.
Comments (34)
i dont compulsively buy nintendo games anymore. i hope they know that im not alone, and that its something very valuable that they lost.
ill get pikmin 4 if it's good. but we all know its not a guarantee like it used to be.
Still gotta finish 3/deluxe. May not get at launch but will purchase within the window.
Pikmin, Metroid, Hollow Knight, and FromSoft games are my favorites.
I don't generally believe in pre-orders, but I couldn't buy this fast enough.
I thought Pikmin 4 pre-orders were live a while ago? I ordered Metroid Prime Remastered, Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, and Pikmin 4 in the same My Nintendo UK Store order in February.
Maybe I am crazy enough to buy this instead of Tears Of The Kingdom. That’s because I am. Looking forward to it.
@Eagly Arlo’s day has almost arrived
@TheBigBlue I will buy TotK, but I am certainly WAY more excited for Pikmin 4. The Pikmin trilogy is a magical experience and IMO the most consistently great series of games. The only mis-step was Hey Pikmin, which is really not a mainline entry anyway.
I am so happy that a 4th is finally a reality after 10 years!
@-wc- it's not a guarantee? what are you talking about? all mainline pikmin games have been the best of the best
I can't wait for this game
Pikmin 4 the box art looks beautiful.
@TheBigBlue I sense a very happy arlo
@-wc- I hear ya, but I think this will be good. Strikers, Sports were duds. I think Splatoon 3 is great for those who like franchise, but I didn’t play 2 enough to warrant a purchase of 3. Same with Bayonetta and Pokémon….unless this turns out to be a complete disappointment, I am getting it….
Day one. The wait. The big wait
@-wc-
Know what you mean, be like that these days.
That box art is so cute! I love it.
TOTK first then Pikmin 4 both on release day.
Will do the £84 for two vouchers in the UK eshop.
So not to bad a cost.
I am so looking forward to Pikmin 4. The prices in the US are pretty much the same (I’m not including play Asia as I’ve never ordered through them.) I’m ordering mine through Target. With the redcard I’m getting free shipping and saving 5 percent. It’s the cheapest I could find here.
Just give me a bundle with the “miyamoto” Pikmin t-shirt
Waiting to see what pre order bonuses there are, but it's so exciting to see Pikmin back on the metaphorical shelf 😁
I'm stupid excited for the fact that purple and white pikmin are coming back, I could cry.
Buy the nintendo switch vouchers, use one for Pikmin 4 and the other for Zelda.
Oh.. I loved Pikmin on Gamecube and the demo I played of Pikmin 3 on Switch, but when they die or get left behind...I can't stand it.
I am not kidding when I say it puts me off getting another Pikmin game! They have souls, dammit.
Day one purchase!
@EarthboundBenjy they were, right after the announcement. I got mine locked in at Target for b1g1 half off. Two copies, one for me, one for my daughter.
@-wc- That's rich. Nintendo's never had consistent quality game output. Name any system, all the way back to the arcade / NES days and there are several stinkers in there that people don't wanna talk about. I don't see why you'd idealize their output in the first place tbh.
@-wc- why not? What Nintendo games have been bad?
Can't wait. Day one purchase for sure. Hopefully it's better than 3 was.
@Koxen
pikmin 1 is a brilliant, perfect little game in my opinion.
pikmin 2 takes that idea and bloats up the system about as far as it can go without ruining things.
pikmin 3 gone done it. its not the worst game in the world but it does not have the magic, for me, at all. i regretted the purchase.
(and the less said about the 3ds one, the better.)
if Nintendo's output ever since had been up to par, id be ready to buy Pikmin 4 on day 1 regardless. sadly, this is the story for me with most, not all, of my favorite nintendo properties. again, in my opinion.
@link3710
in my opinion, nintendo's output from the late NES days through the gamecube era, and to some extent the wii era, was particularly strong. the best, even. Maybe the longest, best winning streak of any games company, ever.
ive been around long enough to know that the hit/miss ratio for nintendo on the major first party releases is not what it once was. i dont even think its debatable.
@Uncle_Franklin
dont get me wrong! ill be so pleased if this ends up being a hit! pikmin is such a charming world.
@rockodoodle ( @Corvus96 too)
wow, i had forgotten about some of those, even 😔. i let myself get pretty hyped for sports, strikers, golf... those same series on prior systems were guaranteed hits. i dont think some of the people here understand the real meaning of that.
more lately, ive bounced right off some of my personal favorite series', including FE: 3 houses, metroid dread, kirby TFL. im not saying they are bad games, but they are not as good as what came before, in my humble opinion. And, there is more interesting stuff around now, to me.
OTOH paper mario origami king is completely weak sauce compared to where that series is coming from.
anyway, there are a few to look forward to! nintendo is still my favorite games company now or ever! f zero, waverace, and pilotwings please! release mother 3 and all non violent drug offenders, too. ✌️
ps - threaded comments, when? 😋
@-wc- I thought Metroid Dread was pretty good. Admittedly the only other Metroid I had played before then was Prime literally back in 2002.
However, from online, I thought most people who have played all the games thought Dread was good too.
@Phornix
im not saying metroid dread is a bad game.
i am saying, most any other 2d metroid game is utterly compelling, yet i struggled to stay interested in metroid dread. i found the EMMI "segments" pretty bolted-on feeling and pointless. i think the whole thing feels like an extremely polished fan project. a bit lifeless, and slightly off-brand. i quit playing it for good after a few weeks and now i just feel guilty for not even wanting to go back.
but everyone else seems to love it, so i guess its just me! 🙃
@-wc-
I like Bulbdog.
Preordered it as soon as it was available on my trusty retailer's site on sale so in September of last year!
I hope there are more areas to explore than what looks like a park in the previous trailer and I want them to be really big for exploration
