With so many exciting releases taking place throughout early 2023, including the likes of Metroid Prime Remastered and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it's important to remember that Pikmin 4 is also just around the corner!

This long-awaited sequel to Pikmin 3 launches on Nintendo Switch on 21st July 2023 and pre-orders are now available. We're keeping track of the retailers stocking the game below, highlighting the best deals and cheapest prices available to save you the trouble (some UK retailers are already offering some very tempting prices)...

Buy Pikmin 4 In The US

Here's where you can buy a copy in the US:

Buy Pikmin 4 In The UK

In the UK, several retailers are already offering a discount on the game's RRP:

Get 5% Off The Digital Version Of Pikmin 4

Does Pikmin 4 Have A Special/Limited Edition?

Nintendo hasn't yet announced any special or collector's edition releases for Pikmin 4. The game will be available in standard form both physically and digitally – you can find the best prices for both of these higher up the page.

Don't Forget Pikmin 3!

Of course, Pikmin 4 isn't the only game of the series playable on Switch. Pikmin 3 Deluxe brought the Wii U wonder to Nintendo's latest console just a few years ago – if you haven't already, make sure to pick up a copy for your collection:

