On 17th November 2023, Nintendo Switch owners are being treated to Super Mario RPG, a remake of the SNES classic Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars which originally launched back in 1996.

It's a perfect opportunity for those who loved the original to relive the title in glorious HD, but it's also a great chance for those who have never played it to enjoy it for the first time. Pre-orders are open right now, and we're tracking all the best deals and cheapest prices for you right here on this page. Happy shopping!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Also announced during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct was Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the first new 2D Mario game in over a decade!