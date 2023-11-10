Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Valve, responsible for series like Half-Life and Portal, has today unveiled the Steam Deck OLED, a follow up to its original portable device with a longer-lasting battery, faster downloads and many other features.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Valve product designer Greg Coomer mentioned how Nintendo paved the way with its own OLED handheld:

"[The Switch OLED] definitely showed people that the fidelity of an OLED screen is just generally higher. It's just a great product from Nintendo that makes a ton of customers around the world super happy."

Valve apparently has a lot of Switch around its own offices, and while it isn't ready to reveal sales numbers just yet, the Steam Deck has obviously been successful enough for the business to expand operations.

The new Steam Deck OLED comes with a 7.4" screen that's 0.4 inches bigger than the previous one and has less bezel. The system's weight has also been reduced to around 640g. In contrast, the Switch OLED has a 7" screen and with the Joy-Con attached it weighs 420g.

Admittedly, Switch wasn't the first gaming portable to use an OLED panel, but its popularity has definitely helped spread the word about these brighter and more colourful screens. Washington Post games reporter Gene Park has also shared a comparison of the Switch OLED alongside the Steam Deck OLED and PlayStation's Portal device.