Once you've completed the first main area of Pokémon Pokopia, you'll have a choice to make — which new town do I go to first? Does the beach sound nicer than a volcano? Or are you a fan of digging over swimming?

We'll aim to answer the question of whether you should go to Bleak Beach or Rocky Ridges first in Pokémon Pokopia. Each town has its own unique unlocks and skills which will all come in handy at some point, so see which ones you prefer to get first!

Should I go to Bleak Beach or Rocky Ridges first?

So, here's the short answer: it doesn't matter which town you visit first, but you will have to clear both of them to reach the final area of the game.

Now for the longer version: Once you've cleared Withered Wasteland's 'Yawn up a Storm' quest, your Trainer Rank will increase to Great, which will allow you to leave the town and head to your next destination. However, there are two gates you can go through — to the east, past where you met Drilbur, you'll be heading to Bleak Beach. If you go west via Onix's cave, you'll end up in Rocky Ridges.

Again, it really doesn't matter where you go first, and you can even leave and go to the other place at any time. No need to commit if you're not feeling one place! We cleared Bleak Beach first, just because that's the way we went — no other thoughts needed!

If you still can't choose, then we'll break down what you can learn and do in both locations.

Bleak Beach - What does it unlock?

When you first visit Bleak Beach, is shrouded in darkness and completely out of power. Your goal here is to restore power to the town, so expect a lot of Electric-type Pokémon.

You'll learn a bunch of new skills and tips in Bleak Beach, so here's a rundown of the most useful ones: