Welcome to the second (or third!) part of our Pokémon Pokopia story guide. You've had to deal with a lot of water already in Withered Wasteland (and maybe even Rocky Ridges, if you've been there), but not this much. Bleak Beach isn't lacking in water, but it's certainly lacking in light.

This section of our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough covers the Bleak Beach storyline, where you'll learn how to generate electricity, how to paint, how to swim, and how to wake up a very sleepy Mosslax with the help of a new-looking Peakychu.

Pokémon Pokopia - Bleak Beach Walkthrough

If you took the eastern gate out of Withered Wasteland, you'll end up in Bleak Beach, a dark, damp area where the sands are anything but golden. Follow Professor Tangrowth into this new area...

Fix the flooded Pokémon Center

There are likely a few things that have caught your eye in the distance — hello, a boat??? — but for now, follow Professor Tangrowth down the stairs and talk to him as he stops.

Using any blocks you have (or you can make some at the nearby crafting bench), build a bridge so you and Tangrowth can get across to the nearby Pokémon Center, which has certainly been in a better state!

You'll need to stop the flooding, and to do that, simply block u any gaps on the waterfall behind the Center. You can use anything you have to hand to do this. Now the PC is working, so examine it to get your usual Pokémon Center rebuilding quest.

Help Meowth & friends

With the flood gone, you'll meet a new friend — Meowth! Talk to him and he'll show you his house. If you were extra thorough, you may have already solved his problem — his home was flooded. If you haven't fixed it yet, then just stick a block in the nearby bricks to stop the water flow.

Now you need to make some friends, fast, so get to exploring and making habitats. There are plenty of hints nearby, but here are a couple of suggestions from us.

Back across the bridge, fix the flooding over the way to reveal some Knitting Supplies, and you can make a Knitting Station

Plant some flowers next to a palm tree (four flowers, to be exact) to get a Tropical Vibes habitat

As usual, pull up grass in bunches of four either next to the water, under trees, or on a bit of green.

Once you've met at least two more Pokémon, speak to Meowth again. He wants two mushroom lamps for his house, so make a couple of those (you can grab the materials in caves back in Withered Wasteland) and pop them down anywhere.

Next, speak to Meowth again to get another quest. If you haven't, make some Hydrated Yellow Tall Grass and you should soon meet Piplup. Piplup will show you another useful skill Water Specialty 'mon have: they can clear muck! Have Piplup spray bubbles on some of the mud, then wash it off with Water Gun.

After talking to Meowth again, who wants something to put some flowers in. You'll need to get yourself a Torchic by building a Chirp-chirp Meal habitat. Once he appears, you'll need to give him some Squishy Clay so he can make some Bricks. Then, you can make a Planter, grab some flowers, and then pop them in Meowth's house.

Hopefully you have a Pokémon with the Build specialty here — Makuhita, Hariyama, Farfetch'd, and Gurdurr are all easy to find here — because Professor Tangrowth will recommend building a house for yourself. A Sand Den is enough, so grab one from the Pokémon Center, get two 'mons to build it for you, make a Flag, and then pop some furniture in.

Learn how to Surf (Swim)

So, you've made yourself a home now, but things are just getting started. After another chat with Tangrowth, speak to Piplup who desperately wants a shower (isn't the sea enough?). You'll learn how to make a home for Trubbish, and everything you need is right next to the fountain in the centre, so put the items together and wait for this cute little trash bag to appear.

You're after Iron Ore, which Trubbish can make using some of that Nonburnable waste you've been picking up... somehow. Give him some and take the ore so you can make the Shower, and then place it inside the nearby building on the beach.

At some point after this quest, speak to Piplup again who wants to go swimming with you, but you can't swim! So you need to learn, and fast.

Professor Tangrowth has a solution, so you'll want to build the Tropical Seaside habitat with 4 Hedges in front of a Palm Tree next to some water. You'll soon meet Lapras, who wants the beach cleaned up, With Piplup on your side, that should be pretty easy, so clean up all of the surrounding mud.

Once you've done that, you'll learn the Surf Transformation, allowing you to swim on the water!

Help Trubbish

Back at the Pokémon Center, Trubbish wants a little bit of light. Us too! Fortunately, Professor Tangrowth will tell you how to attract a Pawmi. Build them a habitat and then take them over to the lamp by the Pokémon Center and they'll power it on. You've now seen the Generate Specialty in action.

But that's not the only problem, as Trubbish can hear some strange noises. Speak to him again to get a new request, and follow him.

Repair the bridge with Trubbish

You'll soon notice there's a problem: lots of the bridges around here are destroyed, just like the first one. Now's a good time to repair a number of them to make it easier for your Pokémon friends to get around.

You'll probably want to make some blocks for this, so don't forget about the crafting bench close to the Pokémon Center. Otherwise, you can use some of the sand you've likely broken up at this point.

Your goal is to make it to the beach just across from the main town, and then head left up the side of a cliff where there are some cracked-looking rocks.

Note: Now you have a few bridges connecting areas together, you can go and meet Smearguru, who will teach you all about painting and customising furniture and blocks. He's located on the far northern beach underneath a gazebo.

Break the rocks with Rock Smash, and you'll uncover something very unusual — a Snorlax? No? That's where the noise is coming from, then!

Brighten Things Up quest - How to wake up Mosslax

Given that this is a strange-looking Pokémon, you probably want Professor Tangrowth's help, go and fetch him and bring him over to the moss-covered 'mon, and you;ll get the big request for this area — Brighten Things Up!

Your goal here is to wake the Pokémon up, and to do that, you need to turn the lights on to raise — as many as you can. And there are a lot. But first, let's start out small.

To kick off the quest, Meowth will ask you to light up three streetlights, so do that with Pawmi (or Pawmo or Mareep, if you have one). Then Torchic will suggest starting a little fire, so you'll get a new habitat to build. Probably not enough light yet, but check in with the Professor.

Meet Peakychu

Seems like you still have a lot of work to do, but there's something else going on — someone has washed up onto a small island. Head over there and you'll meet Peakychu. But unlike its yellow-mouse variant, it has trouble generating electricity.

He'll make his way over to Mosslax, so have a little wander around. You can light up some lamps now if you want. And, if you have some Utility Poles at this point, you can start placing them down on the blocks with small circles on them.

Note: Now's also a great time to head back to the Pokémon Center, where you might spot a strange-looking object next to the building. It's Zorua! Speak to them and you'll learn the Camouflage Transformation, which is great for multiplayer with friends.

Once Peakychu has made his way to the cave, speak to her and she'll give you the recipe for a Shell Lamp. Go ahead and make it and stick it on the wall of the cave. Bring a Pokémon with the Generate Specialty to light it up.

Generate electricity

Peakychu has another tip for you, and she'll lead you to a windmill on the ocean. This is where you'll find out about Generators and Utility Poles, and this is ultimately how you'll get enough power to brighten up the place.

First up, you want to place some poles on the blocks with circular dots, and you'll see how they connect up and get some power. You'll be doing this a lot for the rest of this chapter!

Return to Mosslax and Peakychu will have another idea. The big building in the centre of the town is a charging station, and you need to bring power to it. So, connect your poles up to the station.

Now starts a chain of small quests you need to complete, all of which will bring new ways of generating electricity.

Torchic has found a curious contraption of the coast in the southwest part of town. This is a Furnace, which you can use to power up poles by burning unwanted resources.

Piplup has spotted a waterwheel, so use that to connect some poles up and get more power flowing.

Trubbish wants to investigate the big building on top of the hill here, so take him up there. Along the way, you'll spot some spots where Utility Poles look right at home. These can connect all the way down to the waterwheel or to the windmill on the nearby cliffside.

There's another waterwheel in the central area, just the other side of the cliff face, and you can break some rocks on the east side to get it (and some poles) to connect to the rest of the circuit.

You need to get all five lights charging stations on. Once you have, speak to Peakychu and you'll bring the light back!

Return to Mosslax who is finally in full bloom, and you'll also meet Raikou. That'll definitely wake Mosslax up. Speak to them again and you'll finish the story here! Wahoo!

Next up? It could be Rocky Ridges, or it could be the final area of the game, the Sparkling Skylands, depending on what you've already done.

That's your second (or maybe third?) area in Pokpia finished. We'll have a guide ready for Rocky Ridges soon, but in the meantime, we have other handy tips over in our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub ready for your crafting needs!