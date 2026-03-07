You've made some good progress in Pokémon Pokopia, and you've now reached your third (or second) area in the game: Rocky Ridges. This mountainous area is covered in tons of ash, and you'll have to deal with new things such as lava, hot springs, and minecarts.

In this part of our Pokémon Pokopia story walkthrough, we'll cover everything related to Rocky Ridges storyline, which includes fixing the Pokémon Center PC, rescuing Chef Dente, meeting DJ Rotom, and throwing a big party.

Pokémon Pokopia - Rocky Ridges Walkthrough

You'll reach Rocky Ridges by heading through the western gate in Withered Wasteland, at the end of the cave where you found Onix earlier. You can only go through this gate once you've cleared the Yawn up a Storm quest.

If you're like us, you may have been to Bleak Beach first via the east gate. It doesn't matter what you do first, but you'll need to complete both areas eventually. Check out our guide on the Bleak Beach story, including the Important Task 'Brighten Things Up'.

Fix the Pokémon Center PC

Follow Professor Tangrowth through the construction, mining materials, and ruined buildings to reach the Pokémon Center. Except there's something odd about this pile of rubble: the PC isn't connected!

Once Professor Tangrowth gives you your first request, go ahead and make the Red Tall Grass habitat, and you'll befriend an adorable little Scorbunny. They can't help you with your PC problems, but they know someone who might.

Learn Strength from Machoke

Your next task is to make another habitat (sounds familiar, right?), a Grassy Training Field, to bring Machoke to the Ridges. You probably haven't seen Sandbags yet, but you'll find them in the enclosed area next to the workbench opposite the Pokémon Center.

Grab two of those, make your habitat, and then Machoke should appear soon after. Machoke is keen to show off his power, so follow him up the stairs to another barren section full of piles of ash.

Grab five stones for the 'mon and hand them to him, and then he'll teach you the Strength Skill, allowing you to push boulders around. In a display of your new power, push the nearby pile of rocks towards Machoke and he'll be flabbergasted.

With Strength at your disposal, you can head back to the Pokémon Center PC and push it onto the power supply on the left side of the rubble. At this point, you'll get the Important Request to rebuild the Pokémon Center here — something for a little later.

Rescue Chef Dente

After you've fixed the PC (and built a few habitats for good measure — always a good idea to load up on Pokémon in a new area — talk to Tangrowth and follow him past the workbench to find an barrel hanging from the ceiling, crying out for help.

Hop on top of the crates and try to cut the chains down, but it doesn't work. The barrel has an idea, though — food! You'll get a habitat hint for a Pointy Tree-shaded Rocky Tall Grass.

Follow the minecart tracks up to the water and vegetable area. Then push the nearby boulder using Strength towards the tree at the end of the tracks. Pull up some Tall Grass and that's it!

Note: There's lots of wheat and beans growing here, which you'll need a little later. So it's a good idea to try and restore the water flow to get these veggies and crops some much-needed watering. Plant any other spare crops you have here, too!

Eventually, Dartrix will appear at your new habitat.

Learn to cook Salad

Ask Dartrix about a Cutting Board, but this demanding owl wants a Perch first. The recipe for this is actually right by the workbench , so go and grab it if you haven't already.

Make the Perch (you'll need 2 Small Logs and 1 Leaf) and place it next to Dartrix's home. He'll then show you how to make a Cutting Board, so give him some logs if you're low on Lumber and then go ahead and make your cooking utensil. Who knew making salad was so complicated?

With your board, head back to the barrel and place it down on one of the nearby countertops. Examine it, and make your Simple Salad using 2 Leaf. Eat it, and you'll power up your Leafage Transformation.

With cooking, these buffs are temporary: once the yellow meter runs out, it'll go back to being a regular ol' Transformation.

Learn to cook Bread

Obviously grass isn't going to save the barrel, so speak to it again and you'll get another new recipe idea and a new request. With your powered-up Leafage, you can pull moss out from cave floors. So follow the minecart tracks to a blocked wall, and break them with Rock Smash. Head inside the new cave until you reach an opening with steamy hot waters. It's a hot spring!

Pull out four patches of moss next to the water here to get your Mossy Hot Spring habitat. You'll eventually get Torkoal from this, who wants to show you how to make a Bread Oven — now that'd be useful. But he needs to see what the problem is. Make him a pathway using stairs and lead him out to the Pokémon Center, where he'll give you the recipe.

To make the Bread Oven, you'll need 4 Volcanic Ash (just break some of those black blocks close to the Pokémon Center), 2 Stones, and 2 Small Logs. You'll also need some wheat to make bread, so head back to where Dartrix lives to harvest some — and grab some beans too, for later.

Make your oven, then use the wheat to make some bread. Eat it (Ditto can eat a whole loaf of bread, apparently) and you'll power up Cut.

Learn to cook Hamburger Steak

Use your new Cut on the chains and you'll break the barrel. And it turns out, that isn't a barrel - it's Chef Dente, a Greedent! Follow them outside and get your next request — it seems like the Chef wants to turn you into a chef, as well!

After following Dente into the kitchen again, you'll need to head back to Tangrowth for a Frying Pan recipe. Then, take a new request from Machoke and follow them inside a different cave interior. Use your powered-up cut to slide through the metal grating and you'll come across a Furnace and a habitat hint.

Make the Digging and Burning habitat using items that are in the same room to befriend a Magmar. They can help you with the furnace, but they'll need some Copper Ore first.

Break some nearby blocks with the blue-ish stones embedded in them to get some Ore, then place it inside the furnace. Get Magmar to follow you, and then they'll start firing the contraption up and make you some Copper Ingots.

Use those ingots to make a Frying Pan, place it on the stovetop inside the kitchen, and use some beans to make a Hamburger Steak. Okay...? Eat the steak to power up Rock Smash.

Note: From our experience, you'll almost always want your Rock Smash powered up from this point onwards. So make lots of Hamburger Steak. It'll allow you to break through the hardest materials and even softer ones break much quicker.

Learn Rollout from Graveler

Next head outside and you'll see that Machoke is having a dilemma — they need a training buddy! Graveler is the perfect Pokémon for this, and you'll learn how to make a Mossy Boulder.

Head inside the hot spring cave and use one of the moss boulders there to create your habitat (if you've run out of your Leafage buff, then eat some more salad). When Graveler pops up, they're not sure they want to participate in some training.

Luckily, you can Transform, and you'll learn the Rollout Transformation. Very cute, Ditto. Head back to Machoke and then speak to Graveler again and complete the request.

Time to Party quest - How to increase the mood

It's almost time for the big request, but you'll want to make sure you're at Environment Level 3 before you can think about getting started on that. So if you're not already, take the time to explore and make habitats.

Once you hit that level, then Scorbunny should have a request for you. Speak to them and they'll ask you about a strange noise coming from within another blocked-off cave.

Meet DJ Rotom

You can use Rollout to break down the walls here, which is much quicker than Rock Smash. Follow the tracks until you spot an open area on the left side. Head in and you'll see a CD player. Well... it looks like a CD player, but it's actually Rotom!

After a cutscene, go back and report to Scorbunny who you met. Eventually, DJ Rotom will pop their head outside of the cave. Speak to them and you'll get your big mission — Time to Party!

Note: If you want to learn one more cooking recipe, Dartrix will have a request for you and will show you how to make Simple Soup using the cooking pot and some fresh water. This will power-up Water Gun for you!

Raise the mood

Your goal here is to throw a party with all of the Pokémon here, but to do that, you'll need to raise the Mood via a number of different methods. The big centerpiece will be a huge dish headed up by Chef Dente, but they need some time to think.

Still, Dente gives you a Party Cooking Pot to place down somewhere in the area. You'll want to clear out all the Volcanic Ash blocks here first, so use Rollout to make that super easy. Then place it down anywhere on the soil.

Now you'll have a number of objectives to complete to give this party a big boost:

Talk to DJ Rotom to find out that he wants a CD so he can play music. You should have some by now, but if not, you'll find these in the glowing blocks you've found throughout the game. Give it to him and he'll start playing some classic Poké tunes!

Professor Tangrowth things a Large Relic is the thing this party needs — an interesting choice, for sure. Like CDs, you'll find these in glowing blocks. Then you'll need Tangrowth to Appraise the Lost Relic so you can place it down. For a list of Large Relics, check out our Lost Relic list.

DJ Rotom isn't feeling the Hype yet, but they know who might be able to help. Using your powered-up Leafage, pull out four Duckweed from any body of water and, soon enough, Ludicolo will come calling. Bring them to the party.

Place a bunch of different decorations around the party area — balloons, a microphone, speakers, a dancing stage, anything that falls under the Decoration class of furniture. You can buy most of these from the Pokémon Center, depending on your rank.

Chef Dente will eventually teach you how to make a Party Platter. Make five of these by getting some Iron Ingots (you'll need to eat Hamburger Steak to get Iron Ore from the grey-flecked blocks inside the volcano) and then place them anywhere in the party area — we used the tables in the back.

All of this should get you to a 100 Mood — keep decorating if not!

Make Party Curry

Your last task is to make Party Curry, which sounds delicious, to be honest! This works like any building recipe does — you'll need four "materials" (food items) and five Pokémon: Chef Dente, and four other random 'mons.

For the ingredients:

15 Leppa Berries — these grow on trees everywhere here, so you likely already have a bunch to use up.

— these grow on trees everywhere here, so you likely already have a bunch to use up. 15 Wheat — If you've been growing wheat among the crops near Dartrix's home, then you should have enough. If not, don't forget you can use a Pokémon with the Grow Specialty to speed things up.

— If you've been growing wheat among the crops near Dartrix's home, then you should have enough. If not, don't forget you can use a Pokémon with the Grow Specialty to speed things up. 15 Beans - Same as the Wheat. You might even have some growing back at Withered Wasteland, so go back and check if you're lacking.

- Same as the Wheat. You might even have some growing back at Withered Wasteland, so go back and check if you're lacking. 5 Honey - If you've been examining the sparkling flower beds, then you should have more than enough honey. You can also go back to Combee in Withered Wasteland (if you have one) and they'll Litter some.

As soon as you have everything, bring it over to the pot and get cooking. It'll take around 5 minutes to make, so go ahead and do whatever you want in the meantime.

With the party in full-swing, talk to Tangrowth and Volcanion will appear at the top of the volcano. Turns out they don't know where the humans are, either! Climb up the rocky mountains to speak to them, and then once you return to the ground, you're all done in the Rocky Ridges!

Next up will depend on what you've done already. If you've cleared Bleak Beach, then you can head straight to the Sparkling Skylands. If not, then return to Withered Wasteland and get your swimming gear ready.

That's your second (or maybe third?) area in Pokopia finished. Feel like you need some more help exploring or getting the most out of your crafting and material gathering? Check out our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub for more guides and tips!