Pokémon Pokopia might just look like a cosy life sim, but it's much more than that, with a structured story to follow and multiple locations to explore. You'll start off your adventure in the Withered Wasteland town, a once-lush town that has been left to dry out thanks to the lack of rain.

This section of our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough covers the entire Withered Wasteland story, from meeting new Pokémon, rescuing Onix, and making it rain once again.

Pokémon Pokopia - Withered Wasteland Walkthrough

Make friends with Squirtle, Bulbasaur, and Charmander

Once you've made your character and met Professor Tangrowth, you'll head outside the starting cave to find out that you're not alone; you'll spot a famished Squirtle on the ground.

Approach them and Ditto will learn their first Transformation, Water Gun. Use this move on Squirtle and they'll wake up and thank you.

You'll learn all about Water Gun's useful features, and the next thing you should do with it is water some of the grass patches nearby. After you've watered four patches of grass and made your first Habitat, wander around a bit and the leaves will start to shake. Examine it and you'll meet Bulbasaur, your second Kanto starter!

Speak to Professor Tangrowth again and he'll mention that Bulbasaur wants some help. Go speak to the Grass-type and you'll need to water 10 patches of grass so Bulbasaur will teach you Leafage, allowing you to pull up your own grass from the earth. Next, speak to Squirtle and make them a home by pulling out for them.

Feel free to make as many habitats as you can right now, but speak to Tangrowth and you'll get a Log Chair, and put it next to him. He'll also mention that their getting a bit chilly but you don't have any Fire-types yet...

Bulbasaur will beckon you to follow them. Head to the wooden area in the northeast and examine the yellow block to reveal a crafting bench. You'll learn a handful of recipes, and Bulbasaur will suggest making something warm. Make a Campfire, and then take it back to Tangrowth and place it down. That solves half the problem.

Squirtle will recall a friendly, fire-y face, meaning you'll need to make a new habitat. Pull up four patches of grass underneath the nearby tree and, soon after, Charmander will make an appearance!

Now you can light your campfire by getting Charmander to follow you and standing next to the furniture. He'll light it up, and that ends your very first day in Pokémon Pokopia

Head to the Pokémon Center

The next day, Tangrowth will propose that the group makes their way towards a building in the next part of the Wasteland. To get there, just head over the wooden area where the crafting bench is, down the stairs, and then head left.

Speak to Tangrowth by the ruined Pokémon Center and the pair of you will activate the Terminal. tehn, you'll be introduced to Challenges which include watering grass, trees, refilling water and rivers, collecting items, and attracting new Pokémon to the area. You'll want to complete the initial three tasks on hand:

Find new Pokémon (6)

Water trees (5)

Gather sturdy sticks (10)

These are relatively straightforward, and as for the new Pokémon, you'll find sparkling spots around the area which will give you hints on potential habitats for new friends. Some 'mons we recommend getting now are:

Hitmonchan - create the Exercise Resting Spot - Punching Bag x1, Seat (any) x1. You'll find a bag in the house near the Center, while there are seats everywhere.

- create the - Punching Bag x1, Seat (any) x1. You'll find a bag in the house near the Center, while there are seats everywhere. Scyther - make the Tree-shaded Tall Grass - Large Tree (any) x1, Tall Grass x4. You've probably already done this in the first area, so keep an eye on it!

- make the - Large Tree (any) x1, Tall Grass x4. You've probably already done this in the first area, so keep an eye on it! Timburr - make the Boulder-shaded tall grass - Tall Grass x4, Large Boulder x1. Timburr is essential for some of the tasks you need to do during the story here, as they can help build things.

Once you've completed those challenges, examine the PC and hand in those requests. Then, Tangrowth will tell you to go and speak to Bulbasaur.

Speaking to him, you'll get the Straw Bed recipe, which requires two leaves to make. You can get a leaves by pulling them out of the ground. Make that, then place it next to their habitat to fulfil the request! And with that, your Environment Level should increase when you examine your PC next.

Learn Cut & Rock Smash

With Hitmonchan and Scyther available, you'll be able to learn two brand new Transformations — Cut and Rock Smash.

You'll see that both will get a yellow thought bubble above their head. Speaking to them will grant you a new Request for each. For Scyther, bring them 2 sturdy sticks, and he'll teach you Cut. For Hitmonchan, bring them two stones and you'll learn Rock Smash.

Make yourself a home

Once the Environment Level has increased to Level 2, you'll be able to buy a Leaf Hut. Professor Tangrowth suggests making a home for yourself, so grab one and place it wherever you want.

To build the hut, you'll need some leaves and sturdy sticks, plus two Pokémon — one with the Build specialty, and another random 'mon. Bring the 'mons to the house, drop in the materials, and come back in 15 minutes. In the meantime, take on any quests you see from other Pokémon, grab materials, and make more habitats.

Note: Break the wall to the east of the Center to discover Drilbur, who can teach you the Rototiller transformation.

You can get the Dowsing Machine at this point by taking a quest from Hitmonchan, which is worth grabbing so you can easily find items like Lost Relics and Fossils.

As soon as the house is built, you'll get a little notification. Talk to Timburr and your little hut will be complete. But before you can move in, you'll need to head inside and place three pieces of furniture inside.

Afterwards, go back and tell Tangrowth the good news. Go get Charmander, and then the Fire-type will run off to grab some berries. Unfortunately, they'll squash them! But not all is lost; you'll learn how to make a Flag out of all of this --for some reason.

With the Flag, go and pop it on the Leaf Hut you've just built to claim it as yours.

Buy the Pokémon Center Kit

Once you've nabbed your house, speak to Professor Tangrowth again and, with your Environment Level at Level 3, you should be able to purchase the Pokémon Center Rebuilding Kit.

It's 1,000 Life Coins, so if you don't have enough, do some Challenges and save up some dosh. Buy it as soon as you can, and it'll automatically get placed where the ruins are.

Problem is, how do you build it? You'll need a big Pokémon who can bulldoze things. Hmm, sounds like an Onix...

If you want to know exactly how to rebuild this Pokémon Center, then keep an eye out for our guide covering all the Material locations soon.

How to rescue Onix

Once you've set the blueprint down, you'll see that Squirtle is standing near Hitmonchan's house. Speak to them and they'll encourage you to break the stone blocks ahead of you and explore the beach.

Once you're through there, Squirtle will run ahead towards a cave, and you should follow.

Note: Make sure you speak to Drifloon here, as you'll get a quest that will unlock the Dream Island function, which is incredibly useful for material gathering.

Head inside the cave and keep going until you start hearing the cries of a Pokémon. Break the pale blocks to the left and you'll spot an Onix trapped behind some pretty tough rocks. Speak to them and he'll suggest getting a 'mon who is much stronger than you. That's a bit rude...

Head back to the Pokémon Center and speak to Tangrowth who is keen to discover the other beach, which is south of the Center. Break the wall here and you'll emerge on the other side where a strange tall building stands on the left.

You can examine that now — and that building will be important much later — but for now, speak to the other Pokémon to see if anyone knows how to rescue Onix.

Eventually, Tangrowth will come up with a new idea — finding a Slowpoke to make it rain.

Make a habitat for Slowpoke

To make Slowpoke's habitat, you'll need to pull up four pieces of Grass (using Leafage) by the ocean waters. Easy enough!

Note: You'll also want to speak to the Magikarp here, as they'll teach you how to Jump.

Once Slowpoke has appeared, they're keen to help. But they're tired and slow and not very good at climbing things, so you'll need to make them a little path all the way to the Pokémon Center. You'll learn how to make stairs at this point, too

Tidy up the path

Before you get Slowpoke to follow you, go and make at least 10 sets of stairs — there's a crafting bench close to Slowpoke's habitat (or the pier, if you happened to move him someplace else).

You'll also want some wooden pathing to make the journey as smooth as possible for the pink pal, so grab some of those too.

Then, speak to Slowpoke and start guiding him over to the Center. As you go, lay down pathways and stairs so that Slowpoke will avoid walking on the barren earth. Ordinary soil and bricks are perfectly okay, too, if you fancy completely rebuilding the road.

If he stops, run back to him and talk to him again to encourage him. Keep doing this until you get to Tangrowth, where you'll finally start to action your plan to make it rain.

Yawn Up a Storm quest - how to increase humidity

Slowpoke can make it rain by yawning, but the problem is, the humidity isn't high enough yet! So you need to make the area a bit more damp.

There are a number of yellow quests you can pick up now to do this, so if you see anyone with a yellow speech bubble, talk to them — Bulbasaur and Squirtle should both have one each immediately, so do those as soon as you can.

Other things you need to do to increase the humidity:

Break the cracked block on the north wall to open up a spring and get the north river running.

Destroy some of the blocks near the fountain to get the water to run all the way to it, kicking it into action.

Restore some of the trees and grass in the area by using Water Gun on them.

Eventually, Squirtle will have one final request — to make Rain Dance Site. You'll need some plated food and 2 Castform Weather Charms, an item you've probably never even heard of before. Speak to Professor Tangrowth, who will tell you he has two in his wheelbarrow. Head back to his former home and grab them from there.

Build the habitat, then take Squirtle to the food so they eat it. Then they'll summon the rain.

Speak to Slowpoke and when he gives an almighty yawn, the rain will start falling. Not only that, you'll hear a huge Pokémon cry from the ocean. Follow everyone south and you'll encounter the mighty Kyogre.

Speak to them and the rain will stick around, meaning you can now return to Onix in the cave. Break the now-softened blocks to free him, and he'll tell you to thank Tangrowth.

Do just that, and you'll finish the story for the Withered Wasteland!

Next up, you can either head out of the east gate or the west gate to the next area — east will take you to the Bleak Beach, while west will take you to the Rocky Ridges.

You've un-withered the Wasteland, so now it's time to explore the beach or the mountains. We'll have more on those areas soon, so in the meantime, check out our full Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub for other helpful guides to exploring and creating your very own paradise.