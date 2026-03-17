Many of the brand new forms introduced in Pokémon Pokopia have their own unique Specialty that helps bring a bit of life and cheer to the town, or even speed things up a little. But Mosslax's Specialty is pretty unique, as feeding them provides you with a daily buff, depending on what flavour the food is.

All of these buffs are really useful if you're trying to 100% the game, so in this guide, we'll talk you through all of Mosslax's food buffs, how the Eat Specialty works, and what flavours give you what buffs.

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All Mosslax Food Buffs & Effects by Flavour in Pokémon Pokopia

Below is a list of every single buff Mosslax can give you, determined by the flavour of the food you give them.

If you want to know how to cook some of this food, then check out our Cooking guide. But we recommend giving Mosslax the raw ingredients before anything else, as those are in abundance anyway.

Of the buffs, we recommend the Generic, Spicy, and Sweet flavour buffs before the others, particularly as these will help fill out your 'dex and raise the Environment Level.

Flavour Food Buff No Flavour / Generic Leppa Berry

Lum Berry

Fresh Water

Simple Salad

Simple Soup

Simple Bread

Simple Hamburger Steak Increases the rate which you bond with Pokémon, helping to raise their Comfort Levels Bitter Rawst Berry

Potato

Seaweed

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Soup

Recycled Bread

Bitter Hamburger Steak Boosts the chance of finding rare items Dry Chesto Berry

Wheat

Cave Mushrooms

Roserade Tea

Crushed-berry Salad

Mushroom Soup

Mushroom Hamburger Steak Boosts the chance Ho-Oh and Lugia will appear to drop Mysterious Feathers. You might want this on when you have the Clear Bell and/or Tidal Bell, too Sour Aspear Berry

Tomato

Soda Pop

Shredded Salad

Flavourful Soup

Leppa Bread

Tomato Hamburger Steak Increases the chance your Trade Specialty Pokémon will have better-quality items in their shops. Spicy Carrot

Chili Sauce

Crouton Salad

Electrifying Soup

Healthy Soup

Carrot Bread

Bread Bowl Boosts the chance of Pokémon appearing in habitats, which is great for completing the Pokédex. Sweet Pecha Berry

Bean

Moomoo Milk Coffee

Common Candy

Leppa Salad

Fluffy Bread

Potato Hamburger Steak Boosts the chance of finding any Ancient Artifact glowing spots — really useful if you're looking for Fossils, Lost Relics, or Mysterious Slates.

What does the Eat Specialty do?

Mosslax is the only Pokémon with the Eat Specialty, and it allows them to give you a little boost for the duration of the day.

It's a really handy but hidden feature that can make raising Comfort Levels or finding rare items much, much easier.

How do you feed Mosslax

Firstly, you need to complete the Bleak Beach storyline by waking Mosslax up. They can't exactly eat in their sleep, can they?

Then, you'll see there's a dish in front of the moss-covered Pokémon. All you have to do is place the food you want to offer them on the plate, and you'll get your daily buff.

Choose carefully, as once you place it down, Mosslax won't let you take it back! They're a hungry guy.

How do you know what food is what flavour?

Most food items include the flavour in their description, but there are some you need to do some detective work to figure out. Really, just check what a Pokémon's favourite flavour is in the Pokédex and try feeding them something you think matches that/

Alternatively, this guide and our Ingredient List will tell you what tastes like what.

Plenty of tasty boosts for you, then! Remember these only last until the next in-game day, so try and focus on one aspect of the game at a time. For other guides or help with food, materials, and items, check out our full Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub.