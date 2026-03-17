The Mythical Pokémon Mew is very well hidden in Pokémon Pokopia, and a fantastic reward for completing one of the game's most-mysterious quests.

Throughout Pokopia, you'll find Mysterious Slates, blocks that seem inconspicuous the first time you find one, but as you gather more and more, you start to realise they're a part of something much greater.

This guide covers how to get Mew in Pokémon Pokopia, as well as where to find Mysterious Slates, and how to complete the Mysterious Slate puzzle.

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How to get Mew in Pokémon Pokopia

To register Mew in your Pokédex — and they're the very last one in the list — you'll need to find all 27 Mysterious Slates, items that you'll find buried in the ground throughout the game

Unless you're really hunting for it, you probably won't see Mew until you've rolled credits. Plus you need to find all of these slates and where to put them.

Once you've put the mural back together, examine the wall and Mew will pop out!

Mysterious Slates - How to find them

Mysterious Slates are items you'll find buried in glowing spots in every single town and biome in Pokopia.

You'll spot these as you explore, or you can bring a Pokémon with the Search Specialty and the Dowsing Machine to hunt down some of the hidden glowing spots.

You should find the Dowsing Machine while you're exploring Withered Wasteland for the first time; Hitmonchan will give you a quest which will lead you to it.

When you find your glowing spot, simply use Rock Smash on the spot and you'll break it, and there's a chance you'll find a Slate. You'll know when you have because a small bag with the ??? description will pop out of the ground.

There are 27 unique Slates, but these will appear at-random. Luckily, you can't find duplicates until you've found all of them and solved the puzzle.

What do you do with the Mysterious Slates?

A puzzle, you say? What's that? Yep, all 27 Mysterious Slates are part of one big mural, which you need to put together yourself.

Don't worry, you don't need to do this in a random location — there's a specific spot in the game where the Slates can and should be placed.

Mysterious Slate Wall Location

Head to Withered Wasteland Pokémon Center and and follow the path to the right, to the back wall (close to the Horsea Fountain).

Using Rock Smash, break the wall here (if you haven't already) and follow the underpass until you see some cracked rocks on the left. break those, and you'll unveil a hidden passage.

Follow it and you'll find yourself within a chamber with strange markings on the wall.

Mysterious Slate puzzle solution

If you're a long-time series fan, then you'll recognise the etchings on the wall as Unown, who were introduced during Generation II. These symbols are the key to figuring out the puzzle solution.

If you look on the back of each Mysterious Plate block, you'll also spot an Unown symbol. This correlates to where they go on the wall at the back of the hidden cave. Easy!

But, if you don't fancy twisting the camera around, here's what the completed mural looks like:

Lots of slates to collect among other items, materials, and decorations. If you're after some of those or just need help getting through the game, head to our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub for plenty of tips, guides, and more.