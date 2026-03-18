Team Cherry has been gradually churning out the updates for Hollow Knight: Silksong since it launched last year, and now, the game's getting one "last significant update" before the arrival of Sea of Sorrow.

As shared in a recent blog post from the devs, 'Patch 5' launched on PC earlier this week, with a console release "coming soon". The big additions this time around are the implementations of Traditional Chinese and German language options, but there is a boatload of tweaks and fixes to check out, too.

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The full patch notes for the catchily-titled ver. 1.0.29926 were shared on the Team Cherry website, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

Hollow Knight: Silksong Ver. 1.0.29926

- Added new Traditional Chinese localisation.

- Refined German translation to improve clarity and consistency with English version.

- Allowed Silk Soar through top scene exits.

- Fixed various instances of specific enemies being able to get stuck out of bounds.

- Fixed various instances of Hornet being able to be pulled out of bounds by enemies.

- Fixed Last Judge's death explosion doing 3 damage (now 2).

- Magma Bell now protects against all fire-type explosions.

- Fixed another instance of Shrine Guardian Seth being able to push Hornet through a wall.

- Fixed an instance of Lace (Cradle) getting out of bounds. Also various small fixes to prevent some rare, odd behaviours during the fight.

- Fixed certain tools unintentionally being down-bounceable in specific instances.

- Fixed Border Caves bounce-pods giving Silk & Health for certain Crests.

- Fixed Snitch Pick not doing its 3rd hit of damage when in a memory.

- Fixed issues with Wood Wasp colliders sometimes lingering longer than intended or not reactivating on respawn.

- Fixed Choruses in Underworks not playing their full Needolin text.

- Fixed an instance of Thread Rakers being able to get stuck out of bounds.

- Savage Beastfly's summoned minions now die when the boss is killed.

- Far Fields Savage Beastfly is now stunned when hit by the hanging bomb rock.

- Fixed an instance of tool quantity not updating correctly when unequipping Shell Satchel.

- Fixed a rare instance of Lavalugs getting frozen in place.

- Fixed fast travel unintentionally clearing Hunter focus.

- Various minor fixes and tweaks.

We'll be keeping an eye out for when this one arrives on Switch 1 and 2, and we'll update you as soon as it's live.

As a reminder, the Sea of Sorrow expansion is set to arrive later this year, adding new areas, bosses, tools and more to the already stellar base game. Oh yes, and it'll be absolutely free!