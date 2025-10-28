We're sure you're thinking there's been a surprising lack of Dragons in these Wild Zones throughout Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Well, that's about to change.

Those looking for their Pseudo-Legendaries and dangerous Alphas, well, Wild Zone 18 is your friend. Our guide covers everything you need to know about this compact, but tall, zone.

Wild Zone 18 Location

Once Wild Zone 18 opens up, it's accessible from the northwest corner of the map right on the edge of the Magenta District.

You can either access it from North Boulevard or from Magenta Sector 8. You can also access it from the rooftops, and you'll need to if you want to get all the 'mons here.

How to unlock

You'll need to reach Rank B in the Z-A Royale before this Zone opens up to the public; so that means beating Jacinthe and completing Main Mission 30.

All Wild Zone 18 Pokémon

Once again, there are only 6 Pokémon to catch here, though you'll need to come at this area from both the ground and the rooftops, accessible from the north side of the zone.

Make sure you're around or above level 46 before jumping in here. You can see why if you're coming in from the ground...

Pokémon Type Location Bagon Dragon In the grassy patch just off of the main road

Swablu Normal/Flying

On the rooftops (daytime only)

Altaria

Dragon/Flying

On the rooftops (daytime only)

Noibat

Flying/Dragon

On the rooftops (nighttime only)

Noivern

Flying/Dragon

On the rooftops (nighttime only)

Fennekin

Fire

On the rooftop opposite the Swablu/Noibat



Alpha Pokémon Locations

There's 2 Alpha Pokémon guaranteed to spawn here — and if you're trying to get a Bagon, well, you'll have to deal with one of them...

Pokémon

Type

Level

Location

Salamence

Fire/Normal

62 On the main road on the ground

Lopunny

Steel/Fairy

56 Down an alleyway in-between some scaffolding



Best Wild Zone 18 Pokémon to catch

You're priority here should absolutely be Bagon, which evolves into the powerful Salamence. Of course, easier said than done with the Alpha roaming around — you'll need to take it our or at least get lucky.

If you haven't caught Fennekin or Noibat, then here's a great place to knock both of those out, too.

For more help with your Lumiose City adventure, check out our full Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough guide hub. Or if you just want to catch 'em all, jump directly into our complete Pokédex.