We're sure you're thinking there's been a surprising lack of Dragons in these Wild Zones throughout Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Well, that's about to change.
Those looking for their Pseudo-Legendaries and dangerous Alphas, well, Wild Zone 18 is your friend. Our guide covers everything you need to know about this compact, but tall, zone.
Wild Zone 18 Location
Once Wild Zone 18 opens up, it's accessible from the northwest corner of the map right on the edge of the Magenta District.
You can either access it from North Boulevard or from Magenta Sector 8. You can also access it from the rooftops, and you'll need to if you want to get all the 'mons here.
How to unlock
You'll need to reach Rank B in the Z-A Royale before this Zone opens up to the public; so that means beating Jacinthe and completing Main Mission 30.
All Wild Zone 18 Pokémon
Once again, there are only 6 Pokémon to catch here, though you'll need to come at this area from both the ground and the rooftops, accessible from the north side of the zone.
Make sure you're around or above level 46 before jumping in here. You can see why if you're coming in from the ground...
|Pokémon
|Type
|Location
|Bagon
|Dragon
|In the grassy patch just off of the main road
|
Swablu
|Normal/Flying
|On the rooftops (daytime only)
|Altaria
|Dragon/Flying
|On the rooftops (daytime only)
|Noibat
|Flying/Dragon
|On the rooftops (nighttime only)
|Noivern
|Flying/Dragon
|On the rooftops (nighttime only)
|Fennekin
|Fire
|On the rooftop opposite the Swablu/Noibat
Alpha Pokémon Locations
There's 2 Alpha Pokémon guaranteed to spawn here — and if you're trying to get a Bagon, well, you'll have to deal with one of them...
|Pokémon
|Type
|Level
|Location
|Salamence
|Fire/Normal
|
62
|On the main road on the ground
|Lopunny
|Steel/Fairy
|
56
|Down an alleyway in-between some scaffolding
Best Wild Zone 18 Pokémon to catch
You're priority here should absolutely be Bagon, which evolves into the powerful Salamence. Of course, easier said than done with the Alpha roaming around — you'll need to take it our or at least get lucky.
If you haven't caught Fennekin or Noibat, then here's a great place to knock both of those out, too.
For more help with your Lumiose City adventure, check out our full Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough guide hub. Or if you just want to catch 'em all, jump directly into our complete Pokédex.