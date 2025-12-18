As one of the new Mega Evolutions shown off before Mega Dimension's release, Zeraora is surprisingly well hidden. It also takes a fair amount of work to get, and you'll want to be prepared.

We're here to help you catch this Mythical Pokémon, so we'll tell you where to find Zeraora, how to defeat it, and how to make the Plasma-Glazed Donut.

Note that this guide contains spoilers for Pokémon Legends: Z-A and the DLC

Pokémon Legends: Z-A: How To Get Zeraora

Before you even think about getting Zeraora, you need to make sure you've fulfilled the following:

Beaten the main story of Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Beaten the main story of Mega Dimension DLC, including catching Kyogre, Groudon, and Rayquaza

Caught Diancie as part of the Mystery Gift quest Shine Bright Like a Gemstone

Caught Mewtwo as part of the Mystery Gift quest Project M

Once you've ticked all that off, head to Racine Construction and talk to Tarragon. He'll offer you some Canari Bread — buy it for 1,300 Poké Dollars.

Then, you somehow need to figure out what to do with it. It's a good healing item, but there's someone who wants it. Luckily, they're not too far from the Construction home.

You need to head to the rooftop of the C-shaped building in Vert Sector 3, just right of Wild Zone 2. The easiest way to get there is to warp to Café Cyclone, then head to the left to find an opening in the budlings. Enter the courtyard and use the transported to reach the roof.

Up here, climb the construction on your left and then jump off the high point here to the blue rooftops. Follow them left and you'll see a young boy. Talk to him, give him the bread, and he'll give you some popping candy.

Take the candy back to Hotel Z and give it to Ansha, who will come up with a brand new donut recipe.

How to make the Plasma-Glazed Donut

Ahhh, another tasty treat, but this one is a little annoying because you need a lot in Sour.

Here are the values:

40 points in sweet

200 points in spicy

400 points in sour

280 points in bitter

40 points in fresh

There are a few different ways you can make the donut, but if you don't have the right berries for this, then you'll need to head back into Hyperspace and get some.

Here's how we made our special donut:

4x Hyper Kasib Berry

2x Hyper Chilan Berry

1x Hyper Charti Berry

1x Huper Babiri Berry

Once you've made it, you'll get phone call and a new mission, so get to it!

Raging Lightning Side Mission Guide

Okay, now you can actually go and get Zeraora, but it won't be easy. After Emma's call, head to the train station to see the detective standing in front of a billboard — and there's your Hyperspace pocket.

Korrina will turn up and then you'll have the chance to jump inside with the two of them.

Make sure you're fully prepped and have a bunch of healing items, because this will be tough. Save it, too. Then, when you're ready, jump in.

How to defeat Rogue Mega Zeraora

Battling Zeraora is one of the most challenging Mega fights in the game. As such, we highly recommend bringing a powerful Ground-type Pokémon that can Mega Evolve. Excadrill and Golurk are both good options here.

Zeraora's biggest problem is that it's extremely fast and it will frequently dart around the arena and towards you. It will also get you in the red with just one hit, meaning two hits and you're KO'd. Make sure you stay away from Zeraora as much as you can.

It's most dangerous move is Dynamic Punch, where it will close in on and opponent, charge up, then unleash a multi-hit punch. It takes off a lot of health, so watch its movements. Otherwise, as long as you stay away, healthy, and have that Ground-type on your team, you should be okay.

When Zeraora goes to the centre of the arena, it will start charging up a multi-stage lighting attack which will burst out in six different directions and move clockwise for each hit. Just keep moving and you should be fine. In the second phase, it will add four additional electric attacks that zig-zag from all four cardinal directions. Put your 'mon away when this is happening so they don't take damage.

And, this is a given, but when you can Mega Evolve, you should. You might cut the time close, but keep chipping away, healing your team, and persevering, and you'll get Zeraora soon enough.

Fortunately, it's a guaranteed catch, so go right ahead!

The Stealthy Shadow Rewards

When you catch Zeraora, you'll also get the Zeraorite, allowing you to Mega Evolve the Mythical 'mon, alongside 10,000 Poké Dollars and 5x Exp. Candy XL.

For more guides on the Mega Dimension DLC and the base game, check out our complete Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub for all the tips and tricks you'll need!