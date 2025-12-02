Everyone knows who Mewtwo is; one of the very first Legendary Pokémon to be introduced, the Psychic-type is back in Legends: Z-A, and with both of its Mega Evolutions available.

You're probably desperate to get your hands on Mewtwo right now, and who wouldn't be? Here's what you need to do to get the Mega Stones and your very own Genetic Pokémon.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube840k

Pokémon Legends: Z-A: How To Get Mewtwo

Mewtwo is the second Pokémon to be added in a free post-launch update, available from 2nd December 2025. To get this iconic Legendary, you'll need to complete the Project M Side Mission, which you can access after doing the following:

Completed the main scenario and rolled credits

Have access to the internet and use the Mystery Gift function to get the Mewtwonite X & Mewtwonite Y

Once you have the stones, you can then kick off this mission.

Project M Side Mission Guide - Mewtwo Location

After grabbing your Mewtwonite X & Mewtwonite Y stones, you'll need to head to Lysandre Café; you can warp straight there, but it's just northeast of Wild Zone 7.

Ride the elevator down to B3 and follow the path all the way to the end. A cutscene will stop you in your tracks, and you'll be prompted on whether to release the locks of Project M.

Say yes, and Mewtwo will appear. Mable will call you and warn you about the dangers of facing it, but you won't have to immediately. Approach it to start the fight.

How to catch Mewtwo

Don't expect to catch Mewtwo immediately; it has a pretty low catch rate, though we caught this one much quicker than Diancie, mostly because you only have Mewtwo to worry about.

Mewtwo is level 70, so make sure your team is above that level. And bring Pokémon with Dark, Ghost, and Bug-type moves for some super effective hits.

Luckily, as this fight takes place inside, Dusk Balls are your friend here. Ultra Balls will also work. Really, just get Mewtwo in the orange or use a status effect to weaken it, and then try to catch it. Simple!

Project M Rewards

Once you catch Mewtwo, you'll get a little talking to from Mable, who will tell you why Team Flare had Mewtwo sealed away.

Once she's done, you'll get 10,000 Poké Dollars and an Exp Candy XL.

An incredibly powerful addition to your Pokédex, for sure. For more tips and tricks, head over to our complete Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub for all the guides you need.