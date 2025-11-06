Diancie, the sparkly Rock/Fairy-type introduced in Pokémon X & Y, has finally arrived in Legends: Z-A thanks to a brand new event.

This Mythical Pokémon is well worth adding to your team, and it only takes a few moments — as long as you're far enough through the game. Here's how to get Diancie and its Mega Stone in Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube838k

Pokémon Legends: Z-A: How To Get Diancie

Diancie was added to the game on 6th November 2025, and is very easy to get — you simply need to complete the Shine Bright Like a Gemstone Side Mission. But to even unlock this quest, you need to have:

Completed the main scenario and rolled credits

Have access to the internet and use the Mystery Gift function to get the Diancite

Once you have the Diancite, then you can start that brand new Side Mission!

Shine Bright Like a Gemstone Side Mission Guide

To start this quest, you'll want to head to the Looker Bureau, so fast travel there and head inside. You'll see the quest marker is above Emma's Espurr, so speak to Mimi and you'll get the quest.

You'll need to follow Mimi and Emma across Lumiose City and speak to them in a few different locations. If you're tracking the quest, they're pretty easy to find, but here's when you can find this dynamic duo:

First up, you'll want to warp to Lysandre Café and then head northeast towards Rogue Sector 1 and Wild Zone 3. You'll see Emma and Espurr standing in the middle of the street.

After speaking to the pair, they'll disappear again. Fortunately, they're close to the Quasartico Inc. building — the place you can get a bunch of Mega Stones.

Warp here, then head to the food court right next to the building and speak to Espurr. Turns out Emma is hungry, so you'll stop for a bite to eat.

Last place you'll need to head to the very west side of the city, right to the Magenta Pokémon Centre. From here, head down the canal to the holo-lift and speak to Emma there.

No you'll be on the chase for the mysterious Pokémon...

Diancie Location

Go up the holo-lift and then jump across the building to the right — you're heading towards the tall building in the middle of the Magenta Sector 8 section of the city.

Then, you basically just need to follow the Mega Crystal clusters and the path across the top of the buildings. It's that simple.

When you reach the tallest rooftop covered in crystals, a cutscene will play out and Diancie will appear along with two Carbinks. Interact it to take them on in battle.

How to catch Diancie

Like other Legendary and Mythical Pokémon, Diancie has an extremely low catch rate. It's also Level 70, so make sure your team is around this level.

To boost your chances at catching it, take out the Carbinks first. Then focus on whittling down the Diancie with Water-type or Steel-type moves.

You can also wait until nighttime to try and catch it to take advantage of Dusk Balls; otherwise, Timer Balls, Quick Balls, Ultra Balls... you know the drill.

Also, if you knock it out by accident, don't worry, you'll get another chance to catch it.

Shine Bright Like a Gemstone Rewards

Once you catch Diancie, Emma will share a little X & Y lore (for you long-time fans), and you'll also get 10,000 Poké Dollars and an Exp Candy XL.

Oh, and you've now got your own Diancie. Hurrah!

More freebies on the way? We hope! In the meantime, make sure you head over to our complete Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub for more tips and tricks!