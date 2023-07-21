Welcome to Nintendo Life's Pikmin 4 Engulfed Castle walkthrough. In our Pikmin 4 guide series, we'll be showing you All Treasure Locations, all Gear and Item Upgrades, all Oatchi Abilities, all Pikmin Type Locations, all Onion Upgrade and Flarlic locations, All Region Walkthroughs, All Dungeon Walkthroughs and more besides!

It's time to dig into Rockaway Cellars now!

Pikmin 4: Rockaway Cellars Guide

Another timed Dandori trial here and we want to start by taking out the dirt wall to our left then making sure to take out the enemies in here, retrieve the POTATO from the ground and nab all the GOLD NUGGETS.

Keep on moving forward and take out the next dirt wall, remember Oatchi's bash can do this quickly, to find a bunch of rock Pikmin and red Pikmin doing battle with various creatures. Recruit them all and pluck the reds hidden up to one side to beef up your squad. Now get to work killing enemies and taking their carcasses to the Beagle.

Use your rock Pikmin to smash the wall leading to the AUBERGINE. Now get some red Pikmin into the large area with two fiery foes. Take them out and recruit and pluck the new Pikmin in here. Keep smashing walls with rock Pikmin, use Oatchi to knock down the two CHERRIES from their high perch, smash the shelled creatures and work on collecting all the GOLD NUGGETS. There are also a few more rock Pikmin hiding under the red bushes in this area so don't miss them.

You ca now move to the final two areas where you'll find lots of FRUIT, a bunch more Pikmin to add to your squad and some enemies to defeat. In the very final area with the counter on the wall, make sure to take out the round foe first, this will reward you with multiple FRUIT treasures and allow you to carry the POTATO back to the Beagle. Good job!

Investigation Complete!

