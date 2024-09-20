Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

Masahiro Sakurai is back with yet another video (though not for much longer, of course), this time taking a look at the kind of feedback he provided on the development of Sora for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Spoiler alert, the video contains a lot of interesting pre-development images and footage of Sora, with Sakurai demonstrating his perfectionism by combing over almost every tweak applied to the character's design and implementation into the game.

There's a lot to cover, so we recommend sitting down and checking out the video in full, but Sakurai mentions things like Sora's 'Final Smash', his facial reaction when he takes hits, the unique stage design, and even his clapping animation following the completion of a match.

It really showcases just how much work goes into adding just one DLC character into the game; it's not a case of just creating a bunch of moves and calling it a day. There's so much that needs to be looked at with a fine-tooth comb to make sure that everything works exactly how it should. Fascinating stuff, indeed.

Sakurai even ends the video by stating "I feel bad for asking so much of my team", but is nevertheless confident that they were always on the same page, noting that development was contingent on relationships built upon mutual trust.