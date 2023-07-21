Welcome to Nintendo Life's Pikmin 4 Engulfed Castle walkthrough. In our Pikmin 4 guide series, we'll be showing you All Treasure Locations, all Gear and Item Upgrades, all Oatchi Abilities, all Pikmin Type Locations, all Onion Upgrade and Flarlic locations, All Region Walkthroughs, All Dungeon Walkthroughs and more besides!

We're kicking things off in the game's very first mission, Rescue The Rescue Corps which acts as a nice tutorial that gently shows you the ropes as you land on PNF-404 and meet some new pals.

Pikmin 4 Walkthrough: Rescue The Rescue Corps

Search for the missing rescue officers

As soon as you land on the planet and start moving forward you’ll find Oatchi the rescue pup who'll prove to be invaluable over the course of your adventures.

With Oatchi in tow, you now need to set out and find the six remaining rescue officers that make up your team.

To proceed, use the send command to have Oatchi pull the plant from your path to reach your first rescue officer, Collin.

Once you’ve rescued Collin, he’ll suggest that you make your way to your crashed spaceship, the S.S. Shepherd. He’ll also hand you your official Rescue Corps Tablet. Use this to access mission data by pushing up on the d-pad.

You now need to reach the hole that Collin has pointed out ahead. Unfortunately, it’s blocked off so we’ll need to find another way around. Turn to your right and send Oatchi to clear the pile of leaves and dirt that are hiding an entrance into the caves below.

Burrow of Beginnings - Sublevel 1

As soon as you drop down into this cavern and head to your left, you’ll stumble upon your second rescue team member, Captain Shepherd, who’s found herself stuck up a tree surrounded by enemies. Send Oatchi towards the three enemies to take care of them quickly.

Now that you’ve rescued the captain, she’ll introduce you to your Rescue Journal where you can browse for tips and other tidbits of info. To move on, break the pots blocking your path with Oatchi’s rush ability and head along the path to find the exit back to the planet’s surface where you’ll find yourself at the S.S. Shepherd. Unfortunately, the ship is in pretty bad shape with empty energy stores meaning you’re all trapped on the planet.

Luckily Collin informs us of a discovery by Captain Olimar showing that Sparklium, the energy required to power the ship, can be found in random treasures scattered around environments. Find sparkly objects to power the S.S. Shepherd!

Investigation Complete!

