Welcome to Nintendo Life's Pikmin 4 Engulfed Castle walkthrough. In our Pikmin 4 guide series, we'll be showing you All Treasure Locations, all Gear and Item Upgrades, all Oatchi Abilities, all Pikmin Type Locations, all Onion Upgrade and Flarlic locations, All Region Walkthroughs, All Dungeon Walkthroughs and more besides!

It's time to dive down Hotshock Canyon.

On this page: Pikmin 4: Hotshock Canyon Guide

Pikmin 4: Hotshock Canyon Guide



This Dandori Challenge sees you attempt to collect all treasures and creatures within a set time limit. Let's take a look!

You've got seven minutes in total here and need to score at least 100 points to get a pass in the form of a bronze medal. From the start it's essential to split up your workforce here, sending a group in each direction and working through the small maze area.

Yellow Pikmin are important here as you'll need them to take out an electric gate, as well as to reach treasures which are high up towards the end of the area. Look out too for large enemies, making sure to have plenty of Pikmin available from your total of 30 in order to overwhelm them quickly and not waste precious time.

There are a few spots with yellow Pikmin ready to be plucked, so make sure to gather them all up and ensure your're at full strength. Also, have Oatchi take out the destructible wall with two bash attacks rather than waiting for the Pikmin to slowly tear it down.

Once you get an idea of the layout of this small challenge map you should have no trouble acing it and grabbing gold for the biggest raw material reward available. Of course you'll also rescue another bushy survivor too by completing this challenge.

Investigation Complete!

Make sure to check out our full Pikmin 4 Walkthrough Hub for more guides, hints and tips!