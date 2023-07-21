Welcome to Nintendo Life's Pikmin 4 Engulfed Castle walkthrough. In our Pikmin 4 guide series, we'll be showing you All Treasure Locations, all Gear and Item Upgrades, all Oatchi Abilities, all Pikmin Type Locations, all Onion Upgrade and Flarlic locations, All Region Walkthroughs, All Dungeon Walkthroughs and more besides!

Now let's dig into Dandori Trial Run!

Pikmin 4: Dandori Trial Run

Once you've jumped down into your very first trial run area, you'll come face to face with some mysterious bushy foes who will challenge you to a Dandori battle!

For this first battle things are kept nice and simple with both you and your opponent given four minutes to retrieve as much treasure as possible from a small arena. The key to winning here is making sure you grab pellets quickly to max out your available Pikmin and then assign them to the fruit treasures that spawn around the arena.

Make sure to grab the big buried treasures first and remember to send Oatchi in to help. If you've been levelling him up he should have the pulling power of at least 10 Pikmin by now so he really helps to speed things along.

Strawberries and other fruits will respawn in the exact same areas after a time to make sure to keep an eagle eye out and control the arena. As this is the first battle, it's really not too difficult and you should have no problem defeating your enemy and being rewarded with the castaway who they leave as they make their escape.

Investigation Complete!

