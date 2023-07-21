Welcome to Nintendo Life's Pikmin 4 Engulfed Castle walkthrough. In our Pikmin 4 guide series, we'll be showing you All Treasure Locations, all Gear and Item Upgrades, all Oatchi Abilities, all Pikmin Type Locations, all Onion Upgrade and Flarlic locations, All Region Walkthroughs, All Dungeon Walkthroughs and more besides!

Let's take a look now at Dandori Day Care.

Pikmin 4: Dandori Day Care Guide

Once again we're leaving our regular Pikmin above ground to jump down into this Dandori event. This time we're playing a solo round where we need to collect at least 90 points of treasure to earn a bronze pass, 100 for silver and 120 for gold.

In order to triumph here, immediately start by fanning out and beating any small and big enemies you see as some of these are in the middle of battles with other Pikmin who you can then recruit.

From here get to grabbing everything you can, focusing on larger items for more points and the large pile of gold nuggets near the flower pot which can be pulled out of the way to make a shortcut by Oatchi.

Once you've cleared the bottom area take Oatchi and head upwards for some more gold and large valuables. We managed a silver first time around here, it's not too difficult, and with a few tries you'll easily score gold. Enjoy some raw materials as a reward as well as our next castaway, who has just fainted.

Investigation Complete!

