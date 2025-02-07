Nintendo's new console offers notable upgrades to its current system, most obviously with its increased size. To match its larger Joy-Con, Switch 2's screen is much bigger than its predecessor, with more display real estate for anybody playing in handheld or tabletop mode.

In this guide, we break down the Nintendo Switch 2 screen size and rumoured capabilities, plus compare it to the current Switch models.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Switch 2 Screen Guide

How big is Switch 2's screen?

Switch 2's screen offers a decent size bump over the original Switch and even Switch OLED. Nintendo hasn't given official measurements yet, but a comparison shot in the reveal trailer shows that it's significantly larger. Estimates put it at approximately 8 inches diagonally, compared to 7 inches for Switch OLED.

What's the resolution?

Switch 2 is expected to have a 1080p screen, which would offer a handheld bump over the current console. We'll have to wait for more details from Nintendo for confirmation, though - at present, panel size and resolution is the subject of rumour and speculation only.

Hopefully we'll have official confirmation on dimensions (and much more!) in the April 2nd Nintendo Direct.

It should be noted that the clear panel across the front makes the screen look even bigger when the power's off, but as you can see from later in the reveal trailer, there is a bezel around the edge beneath that clear panel.

How does Switch 2's screen compare to the old Switch?

Here's how Switch 2's screen measures up to the previous consoles, including screen type and resolution:

Switch 2 / Switch (Lite, OLED) screen comparison

Switch 2 Switch OLED Original Switch Switch Lite Screen size (diagonally) 8.0 inches (estimate) 7.0 inches 6.2 inches 5.5 inches Screen Resolution / Type 1920x1080 (unconfirmed) / LCD (unconfirmed) 1280x720 / OLED 1280x720 / LCD 1280x720 / LCD

Switch 2 Screen FAQ



Here are a selection of common Nintendo Switch 2 screen questions that people also ask:

Is Switch 2's screen an OLED or LCD?

Nintendo is avoiding the added expense of OLED technology and going for an LCD screen in Switch 2 - at least if rumours are to be believed. However, Nintendo is remaining tight-lipped on the subject, so it's unconfirmed at the time of writing.

Why doesn't Switch 2 have an OLED screen? Well, LCD screens are cheaper to produce, for one thing, and Nintendo is obviously trying to make the system as affordable as possible.

On the plus side, the quality of LCD screens can vary dramatically and the best LCDs in 2025 are significantly improved on the displays available back in 2017. Even if Switch 2 doesn't sport an OLED screen, we imagine it'll still have a handsome display - it just might be tough to go back to LCD after enjoying the vibrancy and deep blacks of Switch OLED's screen.

If you're interested to know the difference between LCD and OLED screens, check out our guide below: