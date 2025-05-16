Update #3 [ ]: We've finally got some clarity and a statement from Nintendo on this - the information about Variable Refresh Rate support originally published on the Switch 2 site was "incorrect" and VRR is handheld-only.

Here's the full statement we've received:

Nintendo Switch 2 supports VRR in handheld mode only. The incorrect information was initially published on the Nintendo Switch 2 website, and we apologise for the error.

On the topic of potential VRR support for docked mode coming in a future firmware update, Nintendo isn't denying the possibility:

We have nothing to announce on this topic.

So, no VRR on your TV with Switch 2, then. This will come as a disappointment to some, but there is at least hope that support could be added in the future, despite the token "nothing to announce".

Update #2 [ ]:

As highlighted once again by Digital Foundry's Oliver Mackenzie, this text has now also apparently been removed from Nintendo's European websites.

Update: the text is gone from the European Nintendo websites as well. Hard to think this is an error/coincidence. — Oliver Mackenzie (@oliemack) April 17, 2025

Once again, we've reached out to Nintendo for clarification about all of this and will let you know if we hear anything back.

Update #1 [ ]:

[Thu 17th Apr, 2025 06:15 BST]: Just weeks after the full reveal of the Switch 2, Nintendo has reportedly updated a description on its official websites in the US, Canada, and Japan (via Nintendo Everything).

As highlighted by Digital Foundry's Oliver Mackenzie on social media, "VRR support for TV play" is no longer mentioned. It's worth noting how other areas of the site in this region still reference VRR and Nintendo's official Tech Specs page also still lists "VRR up to 120 Hz" for the console's built-in screen.

The Nintendo Switch 2 webpage in other regions like Europe still have "The system also supports HDR, VRR, and frame rates up to 120 fps on compatible TVs."

Some weird stuff going on at Nintendo. Looks like they've changed their US website to no longer mention VRR support for TV play? Only HDR and 120Hz support get a call-out. pic.twitter.com/3VmFDfrNvt April 17, 2025

Important clarification: European sites appear to still have VRR as a supported display out feature, though it's possible they are in the process of removing the text across all regions. Right now the Canadian, American, and Japanese sites do not mention VRR support docked. — Oliver Mackenzie (@oliemack) April 17, 2025

You can see the original story about Nintendo Switch 2 supporting variable refresh rate below. Hamster's Arcade Archives 2 page for Ridge Racer also references it.