Alongside the launch of Switch 2, Nintendo is introducing an innovative new way to share games with your friends across multiple systems.

GameShare will let you play select multiplayer titles on different systems at the same time, so your pals can join you for a gaming sesh while looking at a screen of their own.

In this guide, we'll run through everything you need to know about GameShare, detailing what it is, how it works, and all the titles it is compatible with.

What is GameShare?

GameShare is a way to play multiplayer titles with your friends, even if they don't own a copy of the game themselves. Rather than passing a Joy-Con to your mate and gathering around the same screen, GameShare supports multiplayer for up to four devices at once, so you and three friends can play on your own screens.

Only Switch 2 systems can share games, but both Switch 2 and Switch 1 players can join the multiplayer via Local Wireless. This doesn't have to be a cross-gen thing, mind you! You can also GameShare entirely between Switch 2 systems if your whole squad was lucky enough to pick up the latest model.

Alternatively, you can use GameShare entirely online via Switch 2 GameChat — though this is limited to Switch 2 systems only.

When does GameShare launch?

GameShare officially arrived in the Nintendo Switch ver. 20.0.0 system update on 30th April 2025, adding the icon to the bottom of the Switch 1 homepage. However, since the feature requires a Switch 2 to initiate it, you won't be able to see it in action until the new hardware launches on 5th June.

How to use GameShare locally

You can use GameShare between Switch 2 and Switch 1 systems via Local Wireless. Only Switch 2 systems can initiate the sharing, but then any other Switch console can get involved while they are on the same local wireless connection.

After a Switch 2 has opted to share a compatible game via GameShare, you can connect another Switch system by selecting the GameShare icon on the Nintendo Switch home screen and pressing 'Accept GameShare'. If an open GameShare session has been found, you'll be able to select it from the following page.

How to use GameShare online

If you want to use GameShare with a pal who's a little further afield, you can also share games online via Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat.

This method of GameShare only works between Switch 2 systems, all of which are required to have access to GameChat — either via a Nintendo Switch Online subscription or the GameChat free trial (which runs until 31st March 2026).

Using GameShare via Switch 2 GameChat allows you to talk with each other and see your friends' screens while you play. You can only play a game you received via online GameShare for as long as the GameChat session lasts.

GameShare - All Compatible Games

Nintendo has specified a limited number of games that will initially support GameShare. You'll find the full list of compatible titles below, accompanied by their share methods.

Alongside the titles listed above, Nintendo has also confirmed that more games will become compatible with GameShare in the future via free software updates.

FAQs

Can I use GameShare on Switch 1?

While you can receive GameShare titles through a shared local wireless connection on Switch 1, you cannot initiate a GameShare session yourself — only Switch 2s can do that.

So, while you're able to get involved with GameShare regardless of what Switch system you have, you'll need to know somebody with a Switch 2 to make it happen.

Does GameShare work with Switch 2 games?

Yes! While GameShare appears to be focused on Switch 1-compatible titles at launch, Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV has been confirmed as one of the Switch 2 exclusives that will make the most of the GameShare feature.

Nintendo confirmed that "GameShare support is also planned for select games exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2, so we hope you'll look forward to it". Stressing the plural in "games" there, we'd expect to see more Switch 2 exclusives get GameShare support down the line.