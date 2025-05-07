After years of enlisting third-party apps to perform a simple call with your friends while playing Switch, Nintendo introduced a solution for Nintendo Switch 2.

GameChat lets you talk to your friends via your Switch 2 system, meaning you can natter away either while playing co-op or entirely different games. You can even use a camera to see what everyone's up to.

In this guide, we'll run through everything you need to know about GameChat, diving into what it is, how it works, and everything you'll need to get started.

What is GameChat?

GameChat is Nintendo's take on video and audio calls while you play online. For those with a Nintendo Switch Online membership, the feature allows you to talk with your friends, share your screen, or appear on camera - all while playing games on Switch 2.

GameChat utilises the Switch 2's built-in microphone to pick up your audio, automatically filtering out any background noise and adjusting your output volume depending on proximity. You can chat with up to 12 people on the same voice chat session, though this number is lowered for screen sharing and video chat.

The screen-sharing function lets you share real-time gameplay footage with up to four friends at once, with the option to expand/reduce your friends' screens as you see fit. The frame rate is drastically reduced — you certainly wouldn't want to play the game that way! — but it does the job of showing what another player is doing well enough.

Finally, the optional video feature lets you see up to four of your friends' faces while you play. Video calls rely on a separate camera accessory which can track your facial expressions and adapt your background.

The video features can also be used for CameraPlay, where you play compatible games via a Switch 2 camera. Only Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV appears to use CameraPlay at the moment, though we're sure more compatible titles will be added in the future.

How to use GameChat

Before you can get started with GameChat, you'll have to verify it through a security text message. This message is sent to the phone number registered to your Nintendo account, and it appears to be a required step in getting the feature up and running. Setting up parental controls is a must if you've got kids who want to use the feature (scroll down for more info).

Once that's set up, you're ready to go! GameChat is linked to the 'C' button on the right Joy-Con 2 and is only available with an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription (or for everyone during the GameChat free trial, which runs until 31st March 2026). To get started with GameChat, you simply have to press the 'C' button and choose an online friend to send a call invite to.

Note: You can only GameChat with registered friends, so make sure you have your buddies added if you want to gossip while you play.

Once you are in a call, press the 'C' button again to open the chat menu and set your video, audio, and screen sharing options.

If you want to get a closer look at your friend's screen, open the chat menu and navigate to the relevant screen. Select the video feed with 'A', then press 'Expand Game Screen'. You can return to your screen by pressing 'B'.

How to connect a Nintendo Switch 2 Camera

To enable a GameChat video call, connect a compatible USB-C camera via one of the Switch 2's USB-C ports.

The GameChat marketing has focused on Nintendo's official camera, but other USB-C-friendly cameras may also be compatible. To check whether your camera will work with GameChat, hook it up via the console's port, then head to System Settings > Controllers & Accessories > Test USB Camera.