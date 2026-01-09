Yesterday, Nintendo released a new trailer for Mario Tennis Fever, and in case you missed it, it highlighted amiibo support.

In a brief segment at the very end of the trailer, Nintendo mentioned how exactly this new entry would be compatible with its line of NFC figures.

When you tap one of the following amiibo listed below, you'll get a themed tennis ball design based on these characters. It's noted in fine print how "ball speed is not affected" by this change.

No other features tied to amiibo support have been mentioned, but if we hear anything, we'll let you know.

Super Smash Bros. amiibo:

Bowser Jr.

Super Mario amiibo:

Mario

Luigi

Peach

Rosalina

Yoshi

Waluigi

Wario

Toad

Daisy

Donkey Kong

Bowser

Nintendo previously included amiibo support in Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash on the Wii U, where you could train and level up characters (similar to Super Smash Bros.) and use them in matches.