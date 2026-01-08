Nintendo has served up a five-minute Mario Tennis Fever overview trailer, giving us our best look yet at the upcoming sports title.

The big focus right from the jump is the titular Fever Rackets, which grant special power-ups to your shots or movement. The trailer gives us another look at the Flame Shot and Ice Racket, but there's also the enemy-summoning Pokey Racket, the helping hand Shadow Racket, and the speedy Golden Dash Racket. Some of these can even deal damage to your opponent, because the one thing that tennis is really missing is pain.

But these Fever effects aren't the be-all and end-all. As explained in the new overview, if you can send the Fever ball back before it bounces, the effect will be sent back with it — gosh, the tension!

Those after something a little more standard can play in 'Classic Rules', removing the Fever Rackets and putting more focus on the new Slide and Leap shots.

We get a closer look at more of those teased 38 playable characters, too, with Goomba, Nabbit and Baby Waluigi getting some time in the spotlight, and those with a keen eye will also spot the likes of Dry Bones, Bowser Jr. and more.

As for game modes, there's Tournament, the challenge-based Trial Towers, and the Baby 'Adventure' mode that we saw in the initial reveal.

And yes, GameShare is also enabled in this one, so you can play with friends online even if they don't own a copy of the game.