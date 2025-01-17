Note. There are some characters from the trailer that we've not been able to make out at the time of writing. Two are completely obscured and cannot be identified, but the remaining two that we think are in the trailer are listed below the confirmed characters.

Mario Kart 9 Full Character List

1. Mario 2. Luigi 3. Peach 4. Donkey Kong 5. Bowser 6. Toad 7. Rosalina 8. Yoshi 9. Daisy 10. Koopa Troopa 11. Baby Mario 12. Baby Luigi 13. Pauline 14. Waluigi 15. Wario 16. Bowser Jr. 17. Birdo 18. Toadette 19. Baby Peach 20. Baby Daisy

Unconfirmed Mario Kart 9 Characters

There are a couple of characters here that we're pretty sure are present in the trailer, but we can't say with 100% certainty.

There may be a couple more that are completely unrecognisable at present, but these are the racers that we're 75% certain are there:

King Boo

Shy Guy

FAQs

When will Mario Kart 9 launch?

Nintendo is hosting a Direct presentation on 2nd April 2025 in which it will likely reveal the launch date of the Switch 2.

We're assuming Mario Kart 9 will be a launch title for the new system, but we can't say for certain just yet. As the only game featured in the Switch 2 reveal, though, we imagine it'll be coming at launch or soon after.

Will characters from the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass appear?

Again, we're not sure. We'd guess that every character from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will show up, but whether they're included in the base game or will be available as additional DLC is unknown for the time being.

Why does Donkey Kong look so different?

Ah, you noticed huh? Yes, Donkey Kong has had a bit of a redesign for this new Mario Kart, seemingly taking some inspiration from his appearance in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

It's more of a throwback to his 'retro' design, before Rare gave him a makeover for the Donkey Kong Country franchise.