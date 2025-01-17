Don't adjust your screen folks; a new Mario Kart game has indeed been confirmed for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.
'Mario Kart 9' (as we'll be referring to it until told otherwise) looks to be a nice refresh for the ludicrously popular kart racing franchise, potentially bringing the total number of participants per race up to 24, while hinting at much grander, open race courses.
The reveal trailer didn't show us much, but we've been able to spot quite a few returning favourites from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and beyond. We don't have any information yet on specific stats for each character, but below is a guide on every confirmed character for Mario Kart 9 so far.