Mario Kart 9
Image: Nintendo

Don't adjust your screen folks; a new Mario Kart game has indeed been confirmed for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

'Mario Kart 9' (as we'll be referring to it until told otherwise) looks to be a nice refresh for the ludicrously popular kart racing franchise, potentially bringing the total number of participants per race up to 24, while hinting at much grander, open race courses.

The reveal trailer didn't show us much, but we've been able to spot quite a few returning favourites from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and beyond. We don't have any information yet on specific stats for each character, but below is a guide on every confirmed character for Mario Kart 9 so far.

Note. There are some characters from the trailer that we've not been able to make out at the time of writing. Two are completely obscured and cannot be identified, but the remaining two that we think are in the trailer are listed below the confirmed characters.

Mario Kart 9 Full Character List

1. Mario

Mario
Image: Nintendo

2. Luigi

Luigi
Image: Nintendo

3. Peach

Peach
Image: Nintendo

4. Donkey Kong

DK
Image: Nintendo

5. Bowser

Bowser
Image: Nintendo

6. Toad

Toad
Image: Nintendo

7. Rosalina

Rosalina
Image: Nintendo

8. Yoshi

Yoshi
Image: Nintendo

9. Daisy

Daisy
Image: Nintendo

10. Koopa Troopa

Koopa Troopa
Image: Nintendo

11. Baby Mario

Baby Mario
Image: Nintendo

12. Baby Luigi

Baby Luigi
Image: Nintendo

13. Pauline

Pauline
Image: Nintendo

14. Waluigi

Waluigi
Image: Nintendo

15. Wario

Wario
Image: Nintendo

16. Bowser Jr.

Bowser Jr.
Image: Nintendo

17. Birdo

Birdo
Image: Nintendo

18. Toadette

Toadette
Image: Nintendo

19. Baby Peach

Baby Peach
Image: Nintendo

20. Baby Daisy

Baby Daisy
Image: Nintendo

Unconfirmed Mario Kart 9 Characters

There are a couple of characters here that we're pretty sure are present in the trailer, but we can't say with 100% certainty.

There may be a couple more that are completely unrecognisable at present, but these are the racers that we're 75% certain are there:

  • King Boo
  • Shy Guy

FAQs

When will Mario Kart 9 launch?

Nintendo is hosting a Direct presentation on 2nd April 2025 in which it will likely reveal the launch date of the Switch 2.

We're assuming Mario Kart 9 will be a launch title for the new system, but we can't say for certain just yet. As the only game featured in the Switch 2 reveal, though, we imagine it'll be coming at launch or soon after.

Will characters from the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass appear?

Again, we're not sure. We'd guess that every character from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will show up, but whether they're included in the base game or will be available as additional DLC is unknown for the time being.

Why does Donkey Kong look so different?

Ah, you noticed huh? Yes, Donkey Kong has had a bit of a redesign for this new Mario Kart, seemingly taking some inspiration from his appearance in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

It's more of a throwback to his 'retro' design, before Rare gave him a makeover for the Donkey Kong Country franchise.

So that's the full roster for Mario Kart 9 so far. Keep an eye out for more guides on the upcoming racer over the coming months as we inch toward its eventual release.