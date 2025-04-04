Mario Kart World has been unveiled as a launch day game for the Nintendo Switch 2, releasing on 5th June 2025.
As the first proper mainline Mario Kart in over a decade, it's got big boots to fill, but with a new open world structure in which you drive from one course to the next, we reckon it's going to be a smash hit. There's been a bit of controversy around the game's price, but it's safe to say that this will be a true next-gen Mario kart experience; one that we suspect the vast majority of Switch 2 owners will want to get in on.