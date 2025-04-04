Mario Kart World - Pre-Order
Image: Nintendo Life

Mario Kart World has been unveiled as a launch day game for the Nintendo Switch 2, releasing on 5th June 2025.

As the first proper mainline Mario Kart in over a decade, it's got big boots to fill, but with a new open world structure in which you drive from one course to the next, we reckon it's going to be a smash hit. There's been a bit of controversy around the game's price, but it's safe to say that this will be a true next-gen Mario kart experience; one that we suspect the vast majority of Switch 2 owners will want to get in on.

If you want to find the best deals and prices for Mario Kart World ahead of its big debut, then you're in the right place. Below, we're keeping track of the best purchase options available across the US and UK. Happy shopping!

Pre-Order Mario Kart World for Nintendo Switch 2

At the moment, the only places we've seen offering up the game as a standalone purchase (that is, not alongside the Switch 2 console as a digital bundle) is GAME and Smyths in the UK. We'll add more vendors as soon as these become available.

Buy Mario Kart World with eShop Credit

If you're opting for a digital copy of Mario Kart World, you can prepare now with some eShop credit via the below tool. Just make sure that the Nintendo Account you're using with the Switch 2 is the same as the one to which you're adding your eShop credit.

Will you be jumping into the steering wheel with Mario Kart World come June 2025? Let us know with a comment.