Where To Pre-Order Donkey Kong Bananza For Switch 2

At the time of writing, the only retailer in the UK that has listed Donkey Kong Bananza ready for pre-order is GAME. There are currently no listings for Donkey Kong Bananza pre-orders in the US. We imagine that these will start to appear in the coming weeks, and we'll update this guide as they do. Watch this space!

Buy Donkey Kong Bananza With eShop Credit

Your other option will be to pick up Donkey Kong Bananza with Switch eShop credit. While the Switch 2 eShop isn't live yet, you can still load up on credit from our store via the links below — just make sure the Nintendo Account you're adding it to is the same one that you'll be using on Switch 2.

Will you be picking up DK's upcoming adventure ahead of launch? Let us know in the comments.