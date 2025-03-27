News Nintendo Announces 'Virtual Game Cards' For Switch, Unlocking Digital Lending Lend and borrow for 2 weeks

Virtual Game Cards - When does it launch?

Nintendo has confirmed that Virtual Game Cards will launch in 'late April 2025' via a system update.

No specific date has been revealed at the time of writing, but at least we won't have to wait too long.

How do Virtual Game Cards work?

Once the Virtual Game Card scheme launches via a free update, games downloaded via the Nintendo Switch eShop will automatically be converted into a Virtual Game Card.

These are then managed via a dedicated screen on the console where you can 'load' and 'eject' virtual game cards as you see fit.

The screen shown in the trailer highlights that the order is displayed by 'date acquired', but much like your main game library, there will be other ways in which to sort and filter this.

How can you load Virtual Game Cards onto a second system?

If you have two Switch consoles, you can eject a Virtual Game Card from one and load it onto the second. An internet connection will be required when doing this, and you'll also need a local connection when performing the operation for the first time.

The implication with Virtual Game Cards seems to be that if you move one game from Switch A to Switch B, you'll no longer be able to play the game on Switch A until you move the Virtual Game Card back.

So it essentially replicates the functionality of a physical Switch cartridge.

How do I lend and borrow Virtual Game Cards?

With Virtual Game Cards, you'll be able to lend your digital games to family and friends and also borrow them yourself. Any instance of lending will last for 14 days, and you'll need to ensure that whoever you're lending to is included in the 'Family Group', which can store up to 8 users.

You simply choose which game you wish to lend via the management screen, select who you're lending it to, and send it via local connection.

You'll only be able to send one game per user at a time, and when the 14-day lending period expires, the game will automatically return to your console.

How does this compare to the current method of sharing digital games?



At the moment, you can download digital games on more than one system provided you're signed into your Nintendo Account on both.

However, the catch with this is that one of your consoles will be designated the 'Primary Console', and it's here that you can play any digital game without the requirement of an internet connection.

On additional consoles, you can play the same digital games, but you'll need to be connected to the internet so the system can perform a check to see if the game is playable. If you lose connection, the game will pause.

Similarily, if the same game is being played on the Primary Console, you won't be able to play on the Secondary Console at the same time.

We have a full guide on this method if you wish to find out more.