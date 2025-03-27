Virtual Game Card 1
Image: Nintendo Life

Physical games are incredibly convenient, right? Yes, the act of manually switching out your Switch cartridges whenever you want to play a different game isn't convenient in itself, but physical games allow you to swap between consoles at the drop of a hat and, of course, lend your games to family and friends.

Digital games don't afford such luxuries. At least, they never used to... Now, Nintendo has introduced a new initiative called 'Virtual Game Cards', which will let you move digital games between multiple Switch systems — including Switch 2 — and lend them out to family and friends.

YouTube Video
In this guide, we'll cover how it all works and answer a few burning questions.

Virtual Game Cards - When does it launch?

Nintendo has confirmed that Virtual Game Cards will launch in 'late April 2025' via a system update.

No specific date has been revealed at the time of writing, but at least we won't have to wait too long.

How do Virtual Game Cards work?

Once the Virtual Game Card scheme launches via a free update, games downloaded via the Nintendo Switch eShop will automatically be converted into a Virtual Game Card.

Virtual Game Card 2
Image: Nintendo

These are then managed via a dedicated screen on the console where you can 'load' and 'eject' virtual game cards as you see fit.

The screen shown in the trailer highlights that the order is displayed by 'date acquired', but much like your main game library, there will be other ways in which to sort and filter this.

How can you load Virtual Game Cards onto a second system?

If you have two Switch consoles, you can eject a Virtual Game Card from one and load it onto the second. An internet connection will be required when doing this, and you'll also need a local connection when performing the operation for the first time.

Virtual Game Card 5
Image: Nintendo

The implication with Virtual Game Cards seems to be that if you move one game from Switch A to Switch B, you'll no longer be able to play the game on Switch A until you move the Virtual Game Card back.

So it essentially replicates the functionality of a physical Switch cartridge.

How do I lend and borrow Virtual Game Cards?

With Virtual Game Cards, you'll be able to lend your digital games to family and friends and also borrow them yourself. Any instance of lending will last for 14 days, and you'll need to ensure that whoever you're lending to is included in the 'Family Group', which can store up to 8 users.

You simply choose which game you wish to lend via the management screen, select who you're lending it to, and send it via local connection.

You'll only be able to send one game per user at a time, and when the 14-day lending period expires, the game will automatically return to your console.

How does this compare to the current method of sharing digital games?

At the moment, you can download digital games on more than one system provided you're signed into your Nintendo Account on both.

However, the catch with this is that one of your consoles will be designated the 'Primary Console', and it's here that you can play any digital game without the requirement of an internet connection.

On additional consoles, you can play the same digital games, but you'll need to be connected to the internet so the system can perform a check to see if the game is playable. If you lose connection, the game will pause.

Similarily, if the same game is being played on the Primary Console, you won't be able to play on the Secondary Console at the same time.

We have a full guide on this method if you wish to find out more.

FAQs

How will Virtual Game Cards work with Nintendo Switch 2?

At this stage, the assumption is that all information covered for the original Switch will also be applicable to the Nintendo Switch 2.

However, since we still know so little about the Switch 2, we can't say for definite. Nintendo will be revealing more information soon at the Switch 2 Direct on 2nd April 2025.

The implication, however, seems to be that while the Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with digital Switch games, you'll need to 'move' your Virtual Game Card from the original Switch to the Switch 2. This would render your game unplayable on the original Switch if you've moved it to the Switch 2. At least unless you move it back.

However, since many have pretty sizeable libraries on the Switch, we imagine there will also be a way to perform a full system transfer from original Switch to Switch 2.

If I lend a game to a family member or friend, can I still play it?

No. When you lend a game out, you won't be able to play it for the 14-day lending period. Much like physical cartridges, the game will be 'removed' from your own console when transferring it over to a family member or friend.

Once the 14-day period is up, then the game will automatically return to the original system.

Can I lend a game out more than once?

While you can only lend one game per user in the Family Group at any one time, we don't think there's any reason you can't lend out the same game more than once.

You'll need to follow the same steps to lend the game out via local connection, but once the 14-day lending period is up, the game will return to your system and you can do whatever you please with it.

Will my current digital games be converted to Virtual Game Cards?

This wasn't officially confirmed, but our assumption is that, yes, current digital games will automatically be converted into Virtual Game Cards. Nintendo showcased titles such as Super Mario Bros. Wonder and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in its promo video, both of which have been out for a little while now.

Will this apply to all Switch games, or just first-party titles?

Nintendo understandably only showcased first-party games in its promo video, but we assume that the same will apply to all digital games on Switch.

Once we're able to confirm for definite, however, we'll update this section and let you know.

If there's anything here you feel we've not covered, or you have any questions, let us know and we'll be sure to update the article accordingly.