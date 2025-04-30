Virtual Game Cards is now a thing for the Nintendo Switch, letting you easily 'eject and load' titles from one console to another and lend digital games to family and friends, while providing a more elegant solution to redownloading your eShop games.

One small, yet notable addition includes the ability to hide your Virtual Game Cards. So if there's anything in your collection that might be, shall we say, unsavoury to some, then you can simply hide it from view.

To do so, you select the relevant title from the Virtual Game Card list, click into 'Options', and then choose 'Hide'. The game will then disappear from the list, and you'll need to select the 'Can't find specific software?' prompt at the bottom of the list to locate it.

So if you happen to be hosting some family for dinner and Little Timmy wants to check out your Switch, you don't have to worry about him stumbling across Hentai Girls: Sexy Sakura or something vaguely similar. Unless, of course, he's as tech savvy as you. In which case, you're on your own.

Still, having the option is always nice. Nintendo must have the data to suggest that enough people play these kind of'18+' titles to warrant adding the feature, to props to the company for including it now.

The new update has also slightly revamped a handful of user profile icons, including the addition of Donkey Kong's new design.