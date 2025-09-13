If you think you're done when you've rolled credits once, think again. It shouldn't be a surprise that Silksong has multiple endings for you to discover. Hollow Knight had some with some pretty wild requirements. And while some of the endings here have a few little secrets to wade through, they're not too bad to get.

In this guide, we'll cover how to get every single ending in Hollow Knight: Silksong. This should be obvious, but this guide will contain huge spoilers for the game.

Note: This guide is currently a work-in-progress and we'll update it when we have every single ending under our belts.

All Endings in Hollow Knight: Silksong

There are five separate endings in Silksong, with two secret ones and three "main" ones.

We've got all the details on how to unlock each one, using the names of each achievement when you roll credits.

Ending 1 - Weaver Queen (Normal Ending)

How to get: Defeat Grand Mother Silk at the end of Act 2 and Bind her

The easiest ending to get; all you need to do is gather the Threefold Melody in Act 2, play it for the robots outside of the Cogwork Core, and then get in the elevator.

You'll need to defeat Lace a second time before making your way up to Grand Mother Silk. Then, once you defeat her, Bind her.

Ending 2 - Twisted Child (Cursed Ending)

How to get: Defeat Grand Mother Silk in Act 2 while cursed

One of two secret endings, this is missable. You must do this in Act 2 before completing the Snared Silk ending.

To do this, you need to get the Twisted Bud and give it to Greyroot in Shellwood to complete the Rite of Rebirth Wish. This will curse Hornet and, with this curse, you will need to go and defeat Grand Mother Silk.

It's not easy! But if you want to know every step on how to get cursed, and how to get it removed, check out our guide: