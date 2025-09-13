What do you mean there's a way to make Silksong harder? Why is there a baby crying in my inventory? And what is a Twisted Bud? Yep, you can give Hornet a curse that makes her unable to heal and use Tools, which definitely makes things more challenging.

However, there are a few reasons you'll want to curse Hornet — and there's a way to cure her of the curse, too. In this guide, we'll explain what the Twisted Bud is, how to curse Hornet, what you can do while cursed, and how to complete the Rite of Rebirth and Infestation Operation Wishes.

Warning: this guide contains spoilers for the final boss of the main game.

How to get the Twisted Bud

Before you can even think about giving Hornet a nasty infection, you'll need to find the Twisted Bud, a rather unpleasant item hiding in a rather unpleasant area.

You'll find the Twisted Bud in Bilewater, an area with few benches and lots of maggots, meaning your silk will be drained until you can bind.

To get to the Twisted Bud, the closest entrance is from the Whispering Vaults via a hidden passage from the east side of the map.

Once in Bile water, go right one screen, down to the bottom of this room, and then left. When you reach a platform on the left side next to some acid bubbles, break the wall.

Follow the path around and be careful of the enemies and spikes here, and you'll reach some roots that look like a cradle. Examine it and you'll get the Bud.

What do I do with the Twisted Bud?

Wondering what that crying and screeching noise is in your inventory? That's the Twisted Bud, dear reader. Lovely, isn't it?

You can stop it, but only when you get rid of it. And you can do that by heading to Greyroot's house in Shellwood. She's located in a small hut off of the left side of the second large room in the map. Not too difficult to find.

Rite of Rebirth Wish guide - How to curse Hornet

Okay, here's the easy part of this whole process — to get the Rite of Rebirth Wish, you simply need to give Greyroot (the Shellwood Witch) the Twisted Bud.

Once you've done that, speak to her again and agree to help her. She'll then ensnare you and curse you. Wish granted. Oh gosh.

Hornet will wake up entangled in roots, so break her out and you'll be in the Chapel of the Witch. Your needle and silk spool look pretty different right now, and Hornet is panting. You're cursed, and there's not much you can do for now.

Head left and follow the path to get out of here. When you're outside jump up using Cling Grip and then go right. Head right two screens to return to Bellhart.

If you speak to Pavo, who is singing next to the bench, he'll tell you about someone who can cure you. Remember that info for now...

How to get the Cursed Ending

So, you can't heal, you can't use Tools, and Silk Skills are out of the question. What is the point, other than making the game harder? A secret ending.

If you're feeling brave, you can actually go to The Cradle and fight Grand Mother Silk while afflicted with the curse. If you manage to defeat her, congrats! It's not easy. You'll get the Twisted Child ending.

If you're trying to get this tricky ending, here are a few pieces of advice, and a warning:

getting the Normal Ending. That way you'll have an idea of Grand Mother Silk's attacks and potential patterns. Make sure you have at least 8 Masks, preferably 9 Masks . If you're missing some, check out our Mask Shard guide.

. If you're missing some, check out our Mask Shard guide. Get three Needle Upgrades.

Rest at the bench in Terminus. To get here, use the Ventrica Lift from Grand Bellway to reach Terminus; the bench is to the right.

The Twisted Child Ending is missable. If you don't do it either before you curse the curse or before you reach Act 3 and get the Snared Silk ending, you will be locked out of this achievement.



Infestation Operation Wish guide - How to cure curse

If you've got the Twisted Child ending or simply just don't want to be cursed, then there's a way of getting rid of this affliction.

As Pavo mentions, there's a healer who can remove the curse from you, and she's located in Greymoor. You don't have your Compass right now, so follow our directions.

In Bellhart, head to the Bellway and ride the Bell Beast to Greymoor. Once here, jump up the left and go up and outside. Then you want to head to the left tower, which is just a straight shot left of the Bellway.

Inside here, avoid the scissor-wielding enemies and climb up until you see two doors on the left side.

Go through the top door and keep running left to reach a bell home. Call out and Yarnaby will let you in (because you have something nasty inside you...).

Walk forward and Yarnaby will investigate the issue, but she can't heal you just yet. You need to get her some Steel Spines from Crull and Benjin.

Where to find Crull and Benjin

Before you even think about going to find this duo, make sure you have at least 260 Rosasires on you. You'll need to cough up to get the Steel Spines from them.

While it's not ideal to farm Rosaries while cursed, there's a good place to do it in Greymoor and it's much safer while you can't heal compared to The Citadel's grinding spots.

Okay, now you have the money, you need to head to Sinner's Road and head three rooms in, to the large room with the hanging cages in it.

Once here, make your way to the top-right of the screen where there's a small alcove with a house there. You might recognise this place if you've done the Roach Guts Wish. Go inside.

Speak to Crull and Benjin and, as long as you have those Rosaries, you'll get your Steel Spines. Head back to Yarnaby to deliver them.

Quest Reward

Once you return to Yarnaby, she'll be able to remove your curse from you.

We'll remind you again here, once you cure the curse, it's permanent. That means you won't be able to get the Twisted Child ending.

After she's removed your curse, you'll also get something much better: the Witch Crest!

That was unpleasant, wasn't it? Lucky we're here to keep an eye out for you. If you're struggling in other areas in the game, head to our Hollow Knight: Silksong walkthrough hub for all of the collectibles, equipment, and advice you need.