Double jump is often the moment in a Metroidvania where a game becomes much more open; insurmountable tasks become possible thanks to an extra little hop mid-air, and exploration becomes that much more fluid.

In Silksong, Double Jump is a fairly late-game upgrade to Hornet's kit, but once you have it, you'll never look back. This guide will tell you where to find and how to get Double Jump in Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Where To Find Double Jump In Silksong

Double Jump is located at the very top of Mount Fay during Act 2 the area to the far west of The Citadel and next to The Slab. If you got captured in Act 1 and sent to jail, then you may have seen this icy area before, but you can't actually go through it until later.

If you have managed to avoid getting captured, don't worry, you can still get to Mount Fay; you can access the prison from the west side of the Choral Chambers and then flip a switch to access prison.

But wait! You'll also want the Clawline Ancestral Art, which you get in the Underworks via Whiteward. Without this, Mount Fay is impossible, so make sure you grab that White Key near the First Shrine / Songclave and unlock the elevator at the bottom of the Chambers.

With Clawline in-hand and The Slab accessible, it's time to brave the cold.

How to get through Mount Fay

Mount Fay has very few enemies — it's an extremely long platforming challenge that requires patience and speed. It's tricky, so don't be surprised if you die a few times!

Plus, you'll take damage from the freezing winds after a short period, so make sure you hit the fires and warming lamps as you progress.

To get through the mountain, you'll be using a combination of downward slashes (pogo-ing), Swift Step, Cling Grip, Drifter's Cloak, and Clawline to climb up and around. make sure you have at least 130 Rosaries on you — 40 for the Map, and another 90 for one of the benches.

We've got a couple of little tips that should help make things a little easier and clearer for you.

The only Tools that matter in Mount Fay are the Blue Tools; there's not a lot of combat to worry about, and Yellow are only useful for navigation, so with those two, equip whatever you want.

Otherwise, we recommend these two Tools:

Druid's Eye - This handy Tool will restore one silk every two hits you take; if you happen to jump into one of the flying buys (used to grapple onto here) or take extra damage elsewhere, it'll bring you back a bit of silk, which you need for Clawline.

Weavelight - Speeds up silk regeneration. Very useful if you do need to heal somewhere along the mountain; there aren't many opportunities for farm silk, but it also speeds up how quick your thread will regenerate after using Clawline.

In terms of Crests, equip whatever you feel most comfortable with — you can use a downward attack to save yourself a few times, and we're most comfortable with the Hunter or Wanderer Crests, but if you're used to another one, then go for it!

Mount Fay Benches

There are only three benches in Mount Fay, as marked on the map above. This is the order you'll be hitting them in:

Bench next to Shakra 90 Rosaries Bench Bench on right side of the mountain

With this distance in mind, it's a good idea to keep an eye on your health. While you will be able to stop and breath in the lamps, getting to each bench is a priority — make sure you sit on them so, if you do die, you'll respawn at the closest one.

Can you prevent freeze damage?

Nope! Not until you have the Faydown Cloak. That's why there are lamps and fires all around the mountain. Your priority is to hit those as soon as you can and stay within the light to pace yourself, until the next big rush.

How To Unlock The Faydown Cloak (Double Jump)

Congrats! You've made it to the top of the mountain. You'll know because you'll reach a tuning fork, signalling your victory. All that's left to do is examine it and then play your Needolin.

A cutscene will play where a huge bird will swoop down, and Hornet will be gifted with the Faydown Cloak, protecting her from ice damage, but more importantly, allowing her to double jump.

What can I access with Double Jump?



So much opens up when you get Double Jump — in fact, it's required to beat the game and access the Three Melodies. There are also plenty of secrets you can access now.

Oh, and it just makes platforming and navigation so much easier. Anyway, here are a few new areas you can access with the help of Double Jump:

Memorium

Cogwork Core (top part)

Sands of Karak

Exploring Pharloom should be a breeze now, right? Not quite! If you need more help, here's our Hollow Knight: Silksong walkthrough hub for help hunting down Tools, Crests, and more!