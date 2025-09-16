The Cogwork Core is a very cool take on your traditional clocktower level in a Castlevania game, but it's also home to some secrets, including the Second Sentinel, a robot built to protect the Citadel.

In Silksong, Hornet can repair the Sentinel by building the Cogwork Heart. Then, one she sees the Sentinel doing its job, she'll be able to fulfill its final wish. Here's our guide to the Final Audience Wish, including where to find all three Cogwork Heart pieces, and how to fight the Second Sentinel.

Final Audience Wish Guide

You can do the Final Audience Wayfarer Wish in either Act 2 or Act 3, so don't fret if you've already moved on to the finale — you can't miss this quest!

There are a number of steps you need to fulfill before you can even get this quest, however. You'll also need Double Jump to access the room the robot is resting in.

Cogwork Heart Location

The Cogwork Heart is an item you'll need to wake the Second Sentinel up. Problem is, the heart has actually been separated, and you'll need to head to three different locations across the Citadel and solve a bell-ringing puzzle to get each piece.

You can get all of these before you encounter the Second Sentinel, and you'll probably just stumble upon them as you're exploring.

Cogwork Heart Piece 1 - Whispering Vaults

This was the first bell puzzle we came across, in a small room on the left side of the Whispering Vaults (just below where you find Trobbio).

Jump on the button in the middle of the floor and hit the bells in this order. You'll need to solve three puzzles. (We've turned up the brightness on the bell picture — the room is deliberately dark, making it hard to see the left and right bells).

1st 1 - 2 - 7 - 4 2nd 7 - 5 - 6 - 4 - 5 3rd 2 - 7 - 3 - 5 - 6 - 1

Cogwork Heart Piece 2 - Choral Chambers

We stumbled upon the Choral Chambers bell room by random, and there are multiple ways you can reach it, but assuming you haven't unlocked the Ventrica nearby or are simply walking on-foot from Songclave, check the route above.

Again, step on the switch three times for three different puzzles; if memory isn't your strong suite, then use our marked guide above:

1st 1 - 5 - 4 - 6 2nd 3 - 6 - 5 - 1 - 7 3rd 2 - 4 - 6 - 3 - 5 - 1

Cogwork Heart Piece 3 - Memorium

The Memorium is a completely optional area, though it is home to a Spool Fragment and a Tool, so it's worth visiting.

Anyway, this bell room is on the right, literally the first small room after the first long corridor. The bells here are in a ring, so we've tried to number these clockwise from top-left, with the centre bell as number 7.

1st 4 - 2 - 7 - 5 2nd 7 - 5 - 2 - 7 - 6 3rd 1 - 3 - 5 - 2 - 4 - 6

Where to find Second Sentinel

Once you have all three Cogheart Pieces, they'll automatically create the Cogheart item in your inventory. But where does it go?

Well, we need to head to Cogwork Core, specifically the bottom half, the area you access the Whispering Vaults from for the first time.

When you're in the bottom half, you need to make your way carefully down the left-hand side of this tall cog-filled room until you reach a left doorway. Go through it, then hop over the platforms in the next room. Eventually, you'll spot an opening in the ceiling. Jump up there, and then on the next screen double jump to reach a new platform.

Left is a Shard Bundle, but break two walls on your right and you'll reach the Second Sentinel. Break the glass to free the robot, and you'll give it the Cogheart. They'll talk, and then disappear.

How to start the Final Audience quest

Triggering this quest can be a little annoying. The Second Sentinel will now be roaming around the Choral Chambers, and bumping into them as they fight Reeds is the key.

Once you encounter them at least once, the quest should appear on the Songclave Wishwall. However, we've heard of people needing to find the Sentinel twice. It may depend on which act you're in (we were in Act 3, for instance).

Here are the potential spots you can find the Sentinel in, marked on the Choral Chambers map below, but we found them in the right-most corridor just outside of Songclave, so maybe check there first!

Every time you see the Sentinel, go and rest at a bench before checking the Songclave Wishwall. If there's no Wish there, check the other locations and then pop back, rest, and check again.

It should appear after meeting them twice, but we haven't worked out the specifics just yet.

Where to fight Second Sentinel

Once you accept the Wish, you'll need to meet the Second Sentinel in High Halls. So, take the Ventrica there (if you have it unlocked, that is.)

Then, once you're there, go left one screen, up one screen, and then you'll see a new entryway on the right. Go through it and keep walking until you see the Sentinel.

Talk to them and they'll engage you in a duel. This fight isn't too hard at all, particularly if you're doing it in Act 3 (it's... actually quite easy, a rare change of pace).

Essentially, you just need to be careful of its jumping attack, which is like a spinning corkscrew, and its counter. In fact, Cross Stitch is very good for this fight.

Once you defeat them, Hornet refuses to end their life and she lets the robot go free as they have completed their duty admirably.

Final Audience reward

Once you defeat the Second Sentinel, they will give you the Reserve Bind Tool, which basically gives you an emergency Bind you can use once before needing to refill it at a bench.

So think of it as an emergency heal, which is extremely useful if you're struggling on a particular fight.

One more Wish under your belt. For more help with side quests, have a look over our Wish & Request list for details on every quest and reward. If it's other items or collectibles you're after, then our Hollow Knight: Silksong walkthrough hub is the place to be.