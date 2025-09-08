Hollow Knight: Silksong introduces a brand new quest system known as the Wish Board. There are multiple towns and characters scattered across Pharloom that need your help, and you'll either need to speak to the right character or examine the request board in town.

This guide will act as your big side quest hub in Silksong, and we'll be listing every single Quest in the game here, where you pick the quest up, and what you get for completing it.

Note: This is currently a work-in-progress as we continue to gather and complete requests.

Every Wish & Side Quest in Silksong

You'll get Wishes of different types all across the world, and we've broken down these Quests into each type to help keep things in-check.

We've excluded any main story quests, often marked by a Silver icon, as those are required for the story. This guide exclusively for optional content.

Donate Wishes

Donate Wishes require you to spend a certain number of Rosaries or Shell Shards to complete. They're the easiest kind of quest and often reward you with upgrades shops, more residents, or just something nicer to look at.

Wish Name Location Task Reward Bone Bottom Repairs Bone Bottom Wish Wall Donate 200 Shell Shards Bone Bottom gets more residents A Lifesaving Bridge Bone Bottom Wish Wall Donate 300 Shell Shards A bridge now covers the entrance to Moss Grotto Restoration of Bellhart Bellhart Wish Wall Donate 250 Rosaries Repairs start in Bellhart, more residents move there Building Up Songclave Songclave Wish Wall Donate 300 Rosaries More residents will move to Songclave Bellhart's Glory Bellhart Wish Wall (after reaching Act 2) Donate 400 Rosaries Coming soon!

Gather Wishes

Gather quests are all about hunting down specific items that are often only available during that quest. These are relatively easy to complete, if you know what kind of enemy you're after.

Wish Name Location Task Reward Berry Picking Moss Druid, Mosshome Gather 3 Mossberries Druid's Eye Tool Silver Bells Bellhart Wish Wall Gather 8 Silver Bells Rosary Necklace (120 Rosaries) Rite of the Pollip Greyroot, Shellwood Gather 6 Pollip Hears Pollip Pouch Tool Alchemist's Assistant Zylotol, Wormways Get 3 samples of Plasmium Plasmium Phial Tool The Great Taste of Pharloom Loyal Mergwin, Choral Chambers Gather 5 rare ingredients for the Great Gourmand Coming soon!

Grand Hunt Wishes

Grand Hunts are often the hardest quests in Silksong, requiring you to beat (or rebeat) tough foes and bosses.

Wish Name Location Task Reward The Terrible Tyrant Bone Bottom Wish Wall (after Bone Bottom Repairs) Defeat the Terrible Tyrant in The Marrow Heavy Rosary Necklace (220 Rosaries) Savage Beastfly Bellhart Wish Wall (after Restoration of Bellhart) Defeat the Savage Beastfly in Far Fields Coming soon!

Hunt Wishes

Hunts are much more common than Grand Hunts; easier foes that need to be hunted for their tools. Sometimes these drops are random, while other times an enemy will be guaranteed to drop what you're after.

Wish Name Location Task Reward Garb of the Pilgrims Bone Bottom Wish Wall Collect 12 Pilgrim Shaws from any Pilgrim enemy in Pharloom Rosary Necklace (120 Rosaries) Volatile Flintbeetles Bone Bottom Wish Wall Defeat 3 Flintbeetles in The Marrow Memory Locket Flexible Spines Seamstress, Far Fields Collect 25 Spine Cores from Hokers Drifter's Cloak Crawbug Clearing Bellhart Wish Wall (speak to Creige at Halfway House) Collect 25 Ragpelts from Craw enemies in Greymoor Crafting Kit Roach Guts Benjin and Crull, Sinner's Road Collect 10 Roach Guts from Muckroaches in Sinner's Road Coming soon! Fine Pins Songclave Wish Wall Collect 12 Fine Pins from Reeds and Choristor enemies in Choral Chambers Heavy Rosary Necklace (220 Rosaries)

Learn Wishes

Learn Wishes are all about knowledge. So far, we've only seen one of these quests, but we'll keep you in the loop if there are any more.

Wish Name Location Task Reward Bugs of Pharloom Nuu, Greymoor (Halfway House) Defeat 100 enemies to record them in the Hunter's Journal

Tool Pouch

Wayfarer Wishes

For Wayfarer requests, you're seeking out missing people... well, bugs, fleas, and the like. You can often track their whereabouts by examining items on the ground.

Wish Name Location Task Reward

The Lost Fleas Fleamaster Mooshka, The Marrow Find 5 Lost Fleas Flea Brew My Missing Courier Bellhart Wish Wall Find Tipp the Merchant in Bone Bottom Expanded store in Bellhart Pinmaster's Oil Pinmaster Plinney, Bellhart Find the Pinmaster's Oil Needle Upgrade My Missing Brother Bellhart Wish Wall (after My Missing Courier & reaching Act 2) Rescue Tipp in Sinner's Road Nothing The Wandering Merchant Songclave Wish Wall Rescue Jubilana in the Choral Chambers Opens a store in Songclave

There are plenty more side quests and wishes coming in Silksong, so stay tuned! If you're looking for skills, Tools, or collectibles, then head on over to our Hollow Knight: Silksong walkthrough hub for more tips.