Hollow Knight: Silksong introduces a brand new quest system known as the Wish Board. There are multiple towns and characters scattered across Pharloom that need your help, and you'll either need to speak to the right character or examine the request board in town.
This guide will act as your big side quest hub in Silksong, and we'll be listing every single Quest in the game here, where you pick the quest up, and what you get for completing it.
Note: This is currently a work-in-progress as we continue to gather and complete requests.
Every Wish & Side Quest in Silksong
You'll get Wishes of different types all across the world, and we've broken down these Quests into each type to help keep things in-check.
We've excluded any main story quests, often marked by a Silver icon, as those are required for the story. This guide exclusively for optional content.
Donate Wishes
Donate Wishes require you to spend a certain number of Rosaries or Shell Shards to complete. They're the easiest kind of quest and often reward you with upgrades shops, more residents, or just something nicer to look at.
|Wish Name
|Location
|Task
|Reward
|Bone Bottom Repairs
|Bone Bottom Wish Wall
|Donate 200 Shell Shards
|Bone Bottom gets more residents
|A Lifesaving Bridge
|Bone Bottom Wish Wall
|Donate 300 Shell Shards
|A bridge now covers the entrance to Moss Grotto
|Restoration of Bellhart
|Bellhart Wish Wall
|Donate 250 Rosaries
|Repairs start in Bellhart, more residents move there
|Building Up Songclave
|Songclave Wish Wall
|Donate 300 Rosaries
|More residents will move to Songclave
|Bellhart's Glory
|Bellhart Wish Wall (after reaching Act 2)
|Donate 400 Rosaries
|Coming soon!
Gather Wishes
Gather quests are all about hunting down specific items that are often only available during that quest. These are relatively easy to complete, if you know what kind of enemy you're after.
|Wish Name
|Location
|Task
|Reward
|Berry Picking
|Moss Druid, Mosshome
|Gather 3 Mossberries
|Druid's Eye Tool
|Silver Bells
|Bellhart Wish Wall
|Gather 8 Silver Bells
|Rosary Necklace (120 Rosaries)
|Rite of the Pollip
|Greyroot, Shellwood
|Gather 6 Pollip Hears
|Pollip Pouch Tool
|Alchemist's Assistant
|Zylotol, Wormways
|Get 3 samples of Plasmium
|Plasmium Phial Tool
|The Great Taste of Pharloom
|Loyal Mergwin, Choral Chambers
|Gather 5 rare ingredients for the Great Gourmand
|Coming soon!
Grand Hunt Wishes
Grand Hunts are often the hardest quests in Silksong, requiring you to beat (or rebeat) tough foes and bosses.
|Wish Name
|Location
|Task
|Reward
|The Terrible Tyrant
|Bone Bottom Wish Wall (after Bone Bottom Repairs)
|Defeat the Terrible Tyrant in The Marrow
|Heavy Rosary Necklace (220 Rosaries)
|Savage Beastfly
|Bellhart Wish Wall (after Restoration of Bellhart)
|Defeat the Savage Beastfly in Far Fields
|Coming soon!
Hunt Wishes
Hunts are much more common than Grand Hunts; easier foes that need to be hunted for their tools. Sometimes these drops are random, while other times an enemy will be guaranteed to drop what you're after.
|Wish Name
|Location
|Task
|Reward
|Garb of the Pilgrims
|Bone Bottom Wish Wall
|
Collect 12 Pilgrim Shaws from any Pilgrim enemy in Pharloom
|Rosary Necklace (120 Rosaries)
|Volatile Flintbeetles
|Bone Bottom Wish Wall
|Defeat 3 Flintbeetles in The Marrow
|Memory Locket
|Flexible Spines
|
Seamstress, Far Fields
|Collect 25 Spine Cores from Hokers
|Drifter's Cloak
|Crawbug Clearing
|Bellhart Wish Wall (speak to Creige at Halfway House)
|Collect 25 Ragpelts from Craw enemies in Greymoor
|Crafting Kit
|Roach Guts
|Benjin and Crull, Sinner's Road
|Collect 10 Roach Guts from Muckroaches in Sinner's Road
|Coming soon!
|Fine Pins
|Songclave Wish Wall
|Collect 12 Fine Pins from Reeds and Choristor enemies in Choral Chambers
|Heavy Rosary Necklace (220 Rosaries)
Learn Wishes
Learn Wishes are all about knowledge. So far, we've only seen one of these quests, but we'll keep you in the loop if there are any more.
|Wish Name
|Location
|Task
|Reward
|Bugs of Pharloom
|Nuu, Greymoor (Halfway House)
|Defeat 100 enemies to record them in the Hunter's Journal
|Tool Pouch
Wayfarer Wishes
For Wayfarer requests, you're seeking out missing people... well, bugs, fleas, and the like. You can often track their whereabouts by examining items on the ground.
|Wish Name
|Location
|Task
|Reward
|The Lost Fleas
|Fleamaster Mooshka, The Marrow
|
Find 5 Lost Fleas
|Flea Brew
|My Missing Courier
|Bellhart Wish Wall
|Find Tipp the Merchant in Bone Bottom
|Expanded store in Bellhart
|Pinmaster's Oil
|
Pinmaster Plinney, Bellhart
|Find the Pinmaster's Oil
|Needle Upgrade
|My Missing Brother
|Bellhart Wish Wall (after My Missing Courier & reaching Act 2)
|Rescue Tipp in Sinner's Road
|Nothing
|The Wandering Merchant
|Songclave Wish Wall
|Rescue Jubilana in the Choral Chambers
|Opens a store in Songclave
There are plenty more side quests and wishes coming in Silksong, so stay tuned! If you're looking for skills, Tools, or collectibles, then head on over to our Hollow Knight: Silksong walkthrough hub for more tips.