Early on in Silksong, you might pick up a Mossberry. These curious little fruits come in handy for a Wish in the early hours of the game, but they also have a bigger, more-helpful purpose as you approach the later half.

In this guide, we've got the location of all 7 Mossberries in Silksong marked and recorded, along with the Berry Picking Wish, and what the Mossberries actually do.

All 7 Mossberry Locations

There are seven Mossberries to find in Pharloom — most of them are concentrated around the Moss Grotto and Bone Bottom areas, but there's one you won't find until towards the end of the game.

While you only need three Mossberries for a Wish, which we'll cover below, getting all seven of them nets you some extra cash and a fancy upgrade to one of your Tools...

Mossberry 1

This one's easy enough, and you should find it naturally your first time through Moss Grotto. Simply jump to the platform in the top-right corner to grab the berry.

Mossberry 2

You'll either need to get good at pogo jumping or wait until you have Swift Step to get this one.

In the large room on the right side of Moss Grotto, you'll see this Mossberry hanging from the ceiling, but it's too high up for a regular jump.

Mossberry 3

You can find this one on the way to the Moss Druid's hut; it's in the mouth of a bug down a hidden corridor, along the section where you're trying to find a way to break silk barriers.

Anyway, this one is easy enough; defeat the bug and the berry is yours.

Mossberry 4

Sticking with Bone Bottom, there are two potential locations this can show up. The first is to the right of the shortcut elevator, that takes you back to the camp.

However, we got this one a bit later in-game, and found it down the corridor at the end of the platforming segment that leads to a hidden Spool Fragment. Whack the bug to get the berry.

Mossberry 5

If you're on your way to grab the Wanderer Crest, then this is the perfect chance to grab this Mossberry.

Above the Chapel of the Wanderer, you'll see some platforms. Jump up and follow them to the right, where you'll spot a bug with the glowing berry in its mouth. Kill it and claim it.

Mossberry 6

We're finally leaving the greenery of Bone Bottom, Mosshome, and the Moss Grotto! Sort of.

Weavenest Atla is home to many secrets, including a Mask Shard, a Spool Fragment, a handy Tool, and a Mossberry.

Next to the bench, there's a hidden path leading left. Walk through it and jump up to the top layer of platforms. As you hop along, you'll see the berry hanging from the ceiling.

Mossberry 7

This last berry comes much later than the rest, requiring Double Jump to even get to the area: Memorium. It's above the Choral Chambers, reachable from the eastern hallway at the top of the map.

Then, the Mossberry is pretty easy to find. As you loop around the top path above the bench, drop down, then go left, you'll make a shortcut back to said bench. Oh, and a Mossberry on the ceiling, too.

Berry Picking Wish

As you're exploring The Marrows and trying to break the silk and webs to progress, you'll end up coming to Mosshome, an extension of Bone Bottom.

Once here, if you follow the path marked above, you'll eventually meet the Moss Druid, a curious bug who needs Mossberries. She'll give you the Berry Picking Wish, and she needs three of them asap.

Well, those first three Mossberries above should be enough! If you haven't got them already, then go do that. Then, give them to the Druid and she'll thank you with the Druid's Eye.

How to upgrade the Druid's Eye

The Druid's Eye is a great early-game Tool and helps out a lot while you have limited Silk. But you can make it even better.

Once you reach Act 2, you'll be able to reach the very last Mossberry, located in Memorium. You need Double Jump to get here, but you'll see the specific location just a few scrolls up.

Taking the extra four Mossberries back to the Moss Druid, she'll give you some Rosaries and also upgrade your Druid's Eye to the Druid's Eyes; a crucial difference.

Now you'll get two little green saps on your Silk if you get hit.

Feeling green enough yet? If you're looking for other items, check out our full range of Hollow Knight: Silksong walkthroughs for even more help.