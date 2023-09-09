Farming! Huh! What is it good for? Agricultural growth of a civilisation!

Fae Farm is, as the title suggests, a farming-type game (although it has a lot of other stuff going on, too). But the way it handles farming is a wee bit different, thanks to the other word in the title. There's supernatural stuff happening to your crops, and you're going to need to get a handle on it! Luckily, we're here for you.

Your Ultimate Guide To Fae Farm's Crops

Things to know about Crops

Seasons are important, so is fertilizer

Every crop has five forms; one for each season, and one for the fae area. You'll need to use the Magic Crop Swap Fertilizer to unlock each of these forms.

Let's take Turnip as an example. Grow a turnip with no fertilizer, and you'll get a turnip. Add Magic Crop Swap Fertilizer in Spring, and you'll grow a radish. Summer, and you'll get a carrot. Autumn gives you beets, and winter gives you fennel.

However! Apply Magic Crop Swap Fertilizer on your fae farm, Fae Acres — you unlock this through the story — and you'll get a Frost Beet.

This applies to every crop that you can buy from the crop seller in the market, which are unlocked gradually as you increase in farming skill.

Buy from the market

There's a seller called Holly on the right-hand side of the market in town that will sell you seeds. Each one is unlocked based on your farming skill, and costs a bit extra:

Turnip seeds 5 Florins each

No skill required



Cauliflower seeds 6 Florins each No skill required



Bean seeds 12 Florins each No skill required



Potato seeds 10 Florins each Farming Level 10 required



Corn seeds 15 Florins each Farming Level 15 required



Pepper seeds 20 Florins each Farming Level 20 required



Bad crop news

Unfortunately, all your crops will wither at the start of every season, even if they're all-season crops. Sorry!

Soil is important

There are a few types of soil:

Basic

Flower soil

Hydro soil

Spring soil

Summer soil

Autumn soil

Winter soil

Fae soil

Each one is unlocked as you find the ingredients for it, and each one has special abilities, like growing flowers, keeping the soil hydrated, growing out-of-season crops, and fae crops. Experiment with these soils to create the perfect year-round farm!

Crop table

Here's a table for you with the seasons, and the vegetable families, so you can see what to expect from your Magic Crop Swaps.

Spring Summer Autumn Winter Fae Turnip Radish Carrot Beet Fennel Frost Beet Cauliflower ASparagus Artichoke Red Cabbage Broccoli Flame Heart Beans Sugar Peas Eggplant Pumpkin Acorn Squash Magic Beans Potato Leek Onion Garlic Jewel Yam Azure Spud Corn Rice Wheat Oats Rye Candy Corn Pepper Cucumber Tomato Tomatillo Chili Pepper Crystal Pepper

Crop growth



Each crop grows in different ways. Luckily, the veg in each "family" (turnip, potato, cauliflower, etc.) grows in exactly the same way. Here are the details:

Turnip family 4 waterings



Cauliflower family 8 waterings



Bean family 12 waterings Then every 4 waterings after that



Potato family 4 waterings



Corn family

8 waterings

Fruit trees

There are also fruit trees that you can buy at the market, which put out fruit in a single season — Peach for spring, Pear for summer, Apple for autumn, and Plum for winter.

We believe that these fruit trees also have seasonal forms, but we suspect that the feature is broken, because we haven't managed to get it to work at all. You can place a special beehive in the midst of your fruit trees, where it promises that it'll help the trees drop saplings if you load the hive with bees, but this never happened for us!

Do you have questions or tips to do with crop farming in Fae Farm? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our other Fae Farm guides!