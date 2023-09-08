Every farmer knows that they're only as good as their tools, and in Fae Farm, you'll also be mining, bug-catching, fishing, and more, so you're even more reliant on the arsenal of utensils in your backpack.

But the game can get a little tricky and grindy, especially if you don't have the right upgrades, and it's not exactly easy to figure out the upgrade system, so we've put together this tool upgrade handy guide for you!

Fae Farm: Every Tool Upgrade, Location, And Cost

Tool Upgrades

You have five farming tools: Axe, Pickax, Scythe, Shovel, and Watering Can. These five can only be upgraded through Cinder the Blacksmith, who can be found just south-east of the Market Square.

Here are all the upgrades, what they do, and what they cost.

Note: We're updating this guide as we go. Some costs are placeholder.

Basic Copper Iron Feyrite Silver Orichalcum Gold Cost 5 Copper Ingot



XXX Florins 5 Iron Ingot



XXX Florins 5 Feyrite Ingot



XXX Florins 5 Silver Ingot



XXX Florins 5 Orichalcum Ingot



3,500 Florins 5 Gold Ingot



5,000 Florins Axe Cuts down small trees and logs Cuts down tougher trees Cuts down tougher trees, can be flung short distance (costs Mana) Cuts down tougher trees Cuts down tougher trees, can be flung medium distance (costs Mana) Cuts down tougher trees Cuts down all trees, can be flung long distance (costs Mana) Pickax Breaks rocks and copper ore Breaks harder rocks and iron ore Breaks harder rocks and feyrite ore, smashes 3x3 area (costs Mana) Breaks harder rocks and silver ore Breaks harder rocks and orichalcum ore, smashes 5x5 area (costs Mana) Breaks harder rocks and gold ore Breaks all rocks, smashes 7x7 area (costs Mana) Scythe Cuts down plants and grass Cuts tougher grasses Cuts tougher grasses, 3x3 area of cutting (costs Mana) Cuts tougher grasses Can move while slicing (costs Mana) Cuts tougher grasses Cuts all grasses, move further while slicing (costs Mana) Shovel Dig sand and dirt piles Digs mulch piles Digs tougher piles, can dig nearby piles (costs Mana) Digs tougher piles Digs more nearby piles (costs Mana) Digs tougher piles Digs all piles, digs more nearby piles (costs Mana) Watering Can Waters a single tile Holds more water Waters in 3x3 (costs Mana) Holds more water Waters in 5x5 (costs Mana) Holds more water Water 7x7 area (costs Mana)





Bug Net Upgrades

Your first bug net, the Critter Net, will be given to you in the beginning quests. It can catch bugs, frogs, crabs, and snails.

To upgrade your Critter Net, find Mel, just west of town, right above the fast travel point called West Town.

Sturdy Critter Net Can catch fae critters 1,000 Gold Florins Critter Catching Level 3 Critter Net



Advanced Critter Net Can catch mountain critters 2,500 Gold Florins Critter Catching Level 5 Sturdy Critter Net



Master Critter Net ...It doesn't actually say what the Master Critter Net does differently 5,000 Gold Florins Critter Catching Level 7 Advanced Critter Net



Fishing Rod Upgrades

Your Basic Rod is your first rod, which you get through following quests. It can catch river fish and seashore fish, but will struggle with anything further out in the sea, or fish in other areas.

To upgrade your Fishing Rod, talk to Eddy, whose cabin is in the south-west of the map, on the beach. He'll sell you three upgrades: the Sturdy Rod, the Advanced Rod, and the Master Rod. Here are the requirements for each:

Sturdy Rod Can catch fae fish 1,000 Gold Florins Fishing Level 3 Basic Rod



Advanced Rod Can catch mountain lake fish

2,500 Gold Florins Fishing Level 5 Sturdy Rod



Master Rod Can catch deep-sea fish and seafood fish 5,000 Gold Florins Fishing Level 7 Advanced Rod



Inventory Upgrades

Unlike all the other tool upgrades, your backpack can only be upgraded by purchasing bigger ones.

Head to the Market Square in the middle of town and talk to Skye in the top-left. She'll sell you backpack upgrades for a small amount of Gold Florins, with each one adding another row to your backpack that contains 8 slots.

What's the biggest backpack? Your full backpack size is a surprisingly spacious 40 slots.

Upgrade One - 1,000 Florins

Upgrade Two - 2,500 Florins

Upgrade Three - 5,000 Florins

We hope this helps you figure out your farming, fishing, and mining expeditions!