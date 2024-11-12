Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is set to be Nintendo's first major release of 2025, launching on Nintendo Switch on 16th January.

If you're hoping to find the best deals and cheapest prices for the game, as well as details on any special retail bundles like the newly revealed Adventure Bundle, you're absolutely in the right place.

In this guide, we're keeping track of the best retail options available across the US, Canada, and UK. You can compare prices quickly below, or read more about your available options by scrolling down the page:

Pre-Order Donkey Kong Country Returns HD In The US & Canada

Here are your current options in the US and Canada – note that you can save quite a bit of money by ordering a Japanese copy from PlayAsia if you're not fussed about the box art (it's still playable in English):

US

Canada

Japanese Version

Pre-Order Donkey Kong Country Returns HD In The UK & Ireland

There are plenty of options in the UK, with some very welcome discounts already on offer. The official My Nintendo Store is also offering a new 'Adventure' bundle that comes with some awesome extra goodies.

UK

Ireland

Buy Donkey Kong Country Returns HD With eShop Credit

If you'd rather own the game digitally, you can buy it from the Nintendo Switch eShop. We stock Nintendo Switch eShop credit vouchers at our very own store – if you'd like to top up your account and support our work here at Nintendo Life at the same time, you can buy some below.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD costs $59.99 / £49.99 on the Nintendo eShop: