After polishing off Poppy Kong earlier in the layer, there's yet another familiar face waiting for you at the bottom. Yes, Grumpy Kong is back for another face-off.

In this guide, we'll break down exactly how to defeat Grumpy Kong on the Radiance Layer, explaining all the differences between this battle and the last, and giving you some helpful tips to keep in mind along the way.

Donkey Kong Bananza: Grumpy Kong Walkthrough

Grumpy Kong General Tips

Here are some general tips for your second battle against Grumpy Kong:

Keep an eye on the skies — you'll want to remember which ceiling panels you've destroyed.

Keep your distance during Grumpy's attack phase and only move in when he pauses between spins.

Be ready to roll out the way of a shockwave at any given moment.

How To Defeat Grumpy Kong

This battle follows the same basic structure as the original Grumpy fight back on the Canyon Layer (break the legs, break the body, punch Grumpy on the head), but you have the light-reactive material to think about this time.

Right at the start of the battle, Grumpy will send out a straight shockwave from his explosive hammer. Roll to the side to dodge the line, then speed towards the hammer and rip a chunk of Boom Rock out of it.

Aim the Boom Rock at one of the glass panels on the ceiling (the one directly over Grumpy's head would be ideal) and chuck it to open up a pool of light. Draw Grumpy into this light, and his body will switch to a breakable material. This is your chance to go to town on it.

After a few hits, Grumpy will jump out of the light and perform a spin attack. Keep your distance and only roll back in once the hammer is in its down position.

Repeat the same process of ripping up the hammer, smashing the roof tiles, and punching Grumpy once he's in the light. You'll likely have to break a lot of glass panels to clear the bottom of the body, so be patient and only roll in when the coast is clear.

Once the bottom of the body is finished, hop on top and break Grumpy's helmet before spamming punch. He'll still perform spin attacks in this state, so roll of the head whenever you see him charging and only resume the pain train when he's dizzy.

After a couple of dodges, this light-based foe will be no more.

We hope this was helpful! Check out our full Boss Guides hub for even more battle tips, and head over to our Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough for any other questions you might have.