It's time to face Donkey Kong Bananza's first returning boss, as we dig through the trash of the Landfill Layer and come face-to-face with Peekabruiser once again (albeit called Re-Peekabruiser this time).

This battle plays out pretty similarly to when we fought it back on the Lagoon Layer, but there are a handful of differences to keep in mind. In this guide, we'll share the top strategies for beating Re-Peekabruiser, and give you some general tips you may want to keep in mind along the way.

Donkey Kong Bananza: Re-Peekabruiser Walkthrough

Re-Peekabruiser General Tips

Here are a couple of pointers to make the Re-Peekabruiser battle that bit easier:

Pick the right outfit — there are a lot of Peekaboopoids in this fight, so we'd recommend the Battle Bow-Tie to refill your Bananergy as you defeat them.

Keep rolling to beat the Peekaboopoids rather than stopping and punching.

Use Kong Bananza whenever you can.

How To Defeat Re-Peekabruiser

Much like back on the Lagoon Layer, this Peekabruiser battle follows the same basic structure: break through its outer shell, punch the core inside, follow the core up its mound and keep punching. The outer shell will once again change between soft rock and hard concrete, but we'd once again recommend using Kong Bananza to polish off both.

The big difference here lies in the length of the battle. You likely polished off Peekabruiser quickly enough that you didn't get to see many of its attacks. This time, you'll have to keep an eye out for the boss' purple projectiles and waves of Peekaboopoids — the latter of which can become quite a nuisance if you stand still for too long. Keep rolling to shake off the smaller enemies and stay as close to Re-Peekabruiser as you can.

The core will reform its outer shell after you've landed a couple of hits on it, getting faster with its movements each time. Stay nimble and repeat the same Kong Bananza smashing. You'll have this one beat after a few waves.

For help with other big bads, be sure to check out our Boss Guides hub. And if you have any more DKB questions, head over to our full Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough for assistance with collectibles, outfits and more.