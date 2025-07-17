Donkey Kong Bananza Hilltop Layer Banandium Gems

The Hilltop Layer is home to just one sub-layer, but have no fear, there are still plenty of Banandium Gems to collect.

Below, you'll find a map and list detailing all 38 Banandium Gems in the region, and you can use them both to track down any pesky collectibles that you still haven't added to your collection.

For a similar rundown of Donkey Kong Bananza's other layers, be sure to check out our Banandium Gem Locations guide hub.

Hilltop Layer Banandium Gem Locations

Some of these Gems will only be available once you've finished the main Hilltop objective and returned to the layer at a later point. As such, you can use this guide to track down any Gems that you are still missing, but you might have to come back later to nab 'em all.

SL200

1. Bruised Peekabruiser!

Right in front of you as you land in the Hilltop Layer.

2. Cave-Dwelling Treasure

Dig straight down from the site of the first banana until you hit this underground cave.

3. The Hilltop Growtone

Feed the Growtone 600 Gold.

4. The Hungry Hilltop Growtone

Feed the Growtone 3,000 Gold.

5. The Sated Hilltop Growtone

Feed the Growtone 6,000 Gold.

6. Battle: Dig, Dig, Dig on Down

Beat the Crocktoid x1 Challenge Ruins in Fractone Village.

7. The Shifty Path under the Village

Hit the Shift Blocks behind the Chip Exchange, and break the now-accessible stone wall to find this banana behind.

8. A Shifty Path Forward

Head into the Shifty Platform Road Challenge Ruins on the floating platform between the Style Shop and Chip Exchange. This banana is past the first shifting platforms.

9. An Out-of-the-Way Room

Use the floating platform on the left side of the snowy section of the Challenge Ruins and smash through the thorns.

10. Make-Your-Own Platforms

Complete the Shifty Platform Road Challenge Ruins.

11. Hilltop Fragmentone Recovery

Leave Fractone Village by jumping off the cliff by the Warp Gong and smash through the gold wall at the bottom. Help Fragmentone find one of their pieces.

12. Hilltop Fragmentone Restoration

In the above location, help Fragmentone find all three of their pieces,

13. Battle: Spike-Spout Scrap

Complete the Crocktoid x3 Battle Ruins, under the mound just off the critical path leaving Fractone Village.

14. Hilltop Hide-and-Seek

Find the four Seekatones hiding in the large concrete banana structure, left of the path leaving Fractone Village.

15. Hilltop Smashin' Stats

Smash 20,000m of rock in the Hilltop Layer, then speak to Smashintone near the tunnel down to the Undertone Canal.

16. Bloomed in the Hilltop Layer

Demolish the stone banana near the Construction Site checkpoint to give the flower some light.

17. Thorny-Hill Finish Line

Complete the Thorny Hill Speed Surf Challenge Ruins, found in the cliff face below the Construction Site.

18. Thorny-Hill Buzzer Beater

Complete the Thorny Hill Speed Surf Challenge Ruins, with 20 seconds to spare. Use the rock dropped by the enemies at the start and spam 'Y'. Don't stop at any of the stations and cut off each corner where possible.

19. Thorny Hill Hideaway

At the end of the above challenge, use your rock to Chunk Jump over the nearby wall. The banana is on the other side.

20. Shifty Smash: Break the Canopy

Complete the Shifty Smash challenge in the base of the mountain behind the muddy bananas.

21. Battle: Three-Tiered Tussle

Complete the Crocktoid x3 Battle Ruins, found halfway up Peel Peak. Use a Chunk Jump to get up each tier.

22. Peeled from Peel Peak

Clear the Void Co. infection from Peel Peak.

23. The Skies over Peel Peak

Throw a chunk of earth at the bottom of the floating platform, hovering over Peel Peak's top rock structure.

24. Bananas All the Way Down

Break the concrete on the end of the middle giant stone banana.

25. Shifty Smash: The Rotating Ring

Complete the Shifty Smash challenge through the banana archway found next to the giant muddy bananas.

26. Against the Oncoming Tide

In the Spiked-Tide Slope Challenge Ruins, found in the left of the three giant stone bananas. Use the Boom Rocks to create craters for the spike balls to roll into, clearing the path.

27. Against the Winding Tide

Complete the Spiked-Tide Slope Challenge Ruins.

28. Amidst the Hidden Tide

Drop down below the bridge to the Challenge Ruins finish line. Use one Boom Rock to clear the spike balls from the banana, and use the other to break the concrete on the ceiling. Climb up the wall and across to the banana.

29. The Flying Banana

Look out for a machine spitting spike balls, flying near the Void Co.-infected banana rock. Camp underneath it until it drops low enough to be punched.

30. Gold-Dipped Banana

Head to the large circle in the ground, near Fractone Village and use Hand Slap around its circumference to stop the spike balls. Use Kong Bananza to dig through the concrete and find the banana beneath.

31. Hilltop Quiz Master

Correctly answer all of Quiztone's questions. You'll find him on the large blue banana in the field.

32. Cranky's Hilltop Rant

Found on a floating platform near the large rock banana on the right of the upper layer. Throw a chunk of earth at the platform to lower Cranky for a chat.

33. Shifty Smash: Downhill Run

Complete the Shifty Smash challenge found inside the banana archway at the bottom of the starting hill.

34. Tunneling through the Pit

Behind a concrete wall on a rock ledge in the Construction Site hole.

35. Treasured Memories

Use Chunk Jump at the Nostalgia Country Challenge Ruins start line to climb back up the entrance wall. You'll find this banana in DK's house at the top.

36. Over the Valley

Enter the Nostalgia Country Challenge Ruins, near the Undertone Canal checkpoint. This banana is straight along the path, roughly halfway through the course.

37. Hijinxs in the Jungle

Complete the Nostalgia Country Challenge Ruins

38. Hilltop Chip Exchange

Head to the Chip Exchange shop in Fractone Village and swap 50 Chips for a gem.

And just like that, you've got all the Hilltop Layer's Banandium Gems! You can find a similar rundown of all the other layers in our full Banandium Gem Locations guide hub, and for even more DKB hints and tips, be sure to check out our Walkthrough hub.