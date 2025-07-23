Void Co. return for a brawl once again on the Freezer Layer, and it's Poppy Kong that you'll have to face off against this time.

Donkey Kong Bananza's boss battles have been pretty straightforward up to this point, but Poppy requires a little more thought to ensure you come out on top. Fortunately, we're here to help.

In this guide, we'll run through all the techniques you need to know to make the Poppy Kong fight a breeze.

Donkey Kong Bananza: Poppy Kong Walkthrough

Poppy Kong General Tips

We'll get to the step-by-step instructions in just a moment, but first, here are some general tips to make the boss fight a little easier:

This fight is all about staying on your toes, so use plenty of jumps and rolls to get out of Poppy's way.

Pay attention to the petals on the ground for the best indication of where Poppy is.

Save your attacks until Poppy is stunned — you won't be able to hit her while she's moving.

How to Defeat Poppy Kong

Unlike previous boss fights, you don't want to roll straight into this one. As soon as Poppy turns invisible, head to the nearest wall and keep an eye on the floor to note where the petals are moving — this is where Poppy is currently standing.

When the footprints speed towards you, use a well-timed roll or Zebra Bananza to dodge out of the way, forcing Poppy to run into the wall.

On collision, Poppy's invisibility will wear off. Use this opportunity to get some hits in before she goes into hiding again.

You'll have to repeat this process a few times to bring Poppy's health bar down to zero, with her movements becoming faster and less predictable as the fight goes on. Keep dodging out of her path and attacking while she's dazed to wrap this one up.

We hope this was useful! Be sure to check out our Boss Guides hub for a similar rundown of every other ferocious foe, and we've got a full Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough hub for all your other collectible queries, hints and tips.